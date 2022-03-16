() Sistas Who Succeed Profile – TANYA MARIE MCLENDON | Press releases

() Sistas Who Succeed Profile – TANYA MARIE MCLENDON
(Black PR Wire) In recognition of Ladies’s Historical past Month, Ladies Develop Sturdy and Black PR Wire have collaborated to provide a sequence of media highlights to honor and acknowledge “Sistas Who Succeed!” In the present day, we’re that includes Trend Goddess and Designer, TANYA MARIE, CEO of Tanya Marie Design.
Tanya Marie Design……Artwork impressed, international traveled life model model with vibrant, completely satisfied., indigenous materials. This free-spirited model is the love and fervour of superstar designer, Tanya Marie Mclendon. Jamaican born Miami native, she has at all times had a ardour for distinctive Avant Garde designs. As a baby she watched her mom purchase lovely attire, minimize a slit up the facet and say “I am able to go”. Free hand with a pair of scissors, creating her personal fabulous variations of no matter her coronary heart desired, the designer gene was handed all the way down to Tanya Marie. Whereas finding out enterprise on the College of Miami, this former Miami Warmth dancer & Miami Dolphins cheerleader labored in excessive finish boutiques, beginning out as a stylist and finally a purchaser. Her mother and father couldn’t perceive why she would not get a “actual job” lol. It was merely because of that incontrovertible fact that her ardour was to assist girls really feel their greatest by wanting their greatest. Inside these boutiques, Tanya Marie started perfecting her personal craft. She would take a designer Roberto Cavalli robe that was not getting the shoppers consideration it deserved, so she would add her personal aptitude, minimize it up and taking it again on the gross sales ground. Instantly, these objects turned the boutiques’ most desired objects. There started her passionate love affair with design; instinctively and effortlessly Tanya Marie hand sew intricate particulars to create her personal magical objects from scratch, gaining the admiration and cult following from socialites and celebrities alike. Tanya Marie discovered her divine function, by no means forgetting that clothes are to suit the girl, not the opposite approach round.
After having a number of boutiques in Miami- Design District, Coconut Grove, Biscayne and Merrick Park mall throughout from Gucci, at the moment she’s working out of her Fort Lauderdale Home of TM showroom in addition to internet hosting her digital present “TM Purchasing Community” on Instagram @ “Tanyamariethedesigner” 7pm Thursdays, you’ll be able to expertise her design creativeness in particular person by means of her alternative in wealthy, colourful materials and textures. She often travels to culturally wealthy cloth sizzling spots all around the world for materials and craftmanship to create hand-made enchanting, flowing, one-of-a-kind design artwork items that are customized tailor-made to flatter and honor each girl. She calls it “Trend Freedom!!”
Tanya Marie at the moment resides in South Florida and has an upcoming YouTube present “The Thrifting Trillionaire” which can present her love of making masterpieces out of landfill and forgotten objects. as she travels the world one in every of her targets is creating employment in areas from throughout the Caribbean and Africa. Her non-profit “Train a Lady to Sew” teaches girls and women the best way to be a boss. She believes in giving again to her group; she additionally offers couture and assortment items for advantages and charities all year long, in addition to college provide and meals drives.
Tanya Marie, in her free time is all the way down to earth, hilariously humorous and loving to everybody she meets. She is adored by her shoppers and household, in addition to her long-time workforce members. Purchasers fall in love with the unforgettable expertise that’s Tanya Marie Design. Her imaginative and prescient to increase that have to the entire girls of the world no matter geography, to unite and have a good time girls of all shapes, ethnicity and sizes, we introduce our on-line buying expertise. Present us measurements, concepts and upcoming events- you can also now expertise your personal customized expertise, from anyplace, anytime.
