() Sistas Who Succeed Profile – TANYA MARIE MCLENDON | Press releases

(Black PR Wire) In recognition of Girls’s Historical past Month, Girls Develop Sturdy and Black PR Wire have collaborated to supply a sequence of media highlights to honor and acknowledge “Sistas Who Succeed!” Right this moment, we’re that includes Style Goddess and Designer, TANYA MARIE, CEO of Tanya Marie Design.
Tanya Marie Design……Artwork impressed, world traveled life model model with vibrant, blissful., indigenous materials. This free-spirited model is the love and keenness of superstar designer, Tanya Marie Mclendon. Jamaican born Miami native, she has at all times had a ardour for distinctive Avant Garde designs. As a toddler she watched her mom purchase stunning attire, reduce a slit up the aspect and say “I am able to go”. Free hand with a pair of scissors, creating her personal fabulous variations of no matter her coronary heart desired, the designer gene was handed right down to Tanya Marie. Whereas learning enterprise on the College of Miami, this former Miami Warmth dancer & Miami Dolphins cheerleader labored in excessive finish boutiques, beginning out as a stylist and ultimately a purchaser. Her mother and father couldn’t perceive why she would not get a “actual job” lol. It was merely on account of that undeniable fact that her ardour was to assist ladies really feel their finest by wanting their finest. Inside these boutiques, Tanya Marie started perfecting her personal craft. She would take a designer Roberto Cavalli robe that was not getting the purchasers consideration it deserved, so she would add her personal aptitude, reduce it up and taking it again on the gross sales ground. Instantly, these objects turned the boutiques’ most desired objects. There started her passionate love affair with design; instinctively and effortlessly Tanya Marie hand sew intricate particulars to create her personal magical objects from scratch, gaining the admiration and cult following from socialites and celebrities alike. Tanya Marie discovered her divine objective, by no means forgetting that clothes are to suit the girl, not the opposite manner round.
After having a number of boutiques in Miami- Design District, Coconut Grove, Biscayne and Merrick Park mall throughout from Gucci, in the present day she’s working out of her Fort Lauderdale Home of TM showroom in addition to internet hosting her digital present “TM Purchasing Community” on Instagram @ “Tanyamariethedesigner” 7pm Thursdays, you’ll be able to expertise her design creativeness in individual by way of her selection in wealthy, colourful materials and textures. She frequently travels to culturally wealthy cloth sizzling spots all around the world for materials and craftmanship to create hand-made enchanting, flowing, one-of-a-kind design artwork items that are customized tailor-made to flatter and honor each girl. She calls it “Style Freedom!!”
Tanya Marie at present resides in South Florida and has an upcoming YouTube present “The Thrifting Trillionaire” which can present her love of making masterpieces out of landfill and forgotten objects. as she travels the world considered one of her objectives is creating employment in areas from throughout the Caribbean and Africa. Her non-profit “Educate a Woman to Sew” teaches ladies and ladies methods to be a boss. She believes in giving again to her group; she additionally supplies couture and assortment items for advantages and charities all year long, in addition to faculty provide and meals drives.
Tanya Marie, in her free time is right down to earth, hilariously humorous and loving to everybody she meets. She is adored by her purchasers and household, in addition to her long-time workforce members. Shoppers fall in love with the unforgettable expertise that’s Tanya Marie Design. Her imaginative and prescient to develop that have to the entire ladies of the world no matter geography, to unite and have a good time ladies of all shapes, ethnicity and sizes, we introduce our on-line procuring expertise. Present us measurements, concepts and upcoming events- you can also now expertise your personal customized expertise, from anyplace, anytime.
