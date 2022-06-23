Sister of Uvalde shooting victim testifies before Texas lawmakers

Sign up for The Brief, our each day publication that retains readers up to the mark on probably the most important Texas news.
With her voice shaking as she delivered testimony to lawmakers, Jazmin Cazares, the sister of Jackie Cazares, who was slain throughout a mass shooting final month at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, referred to as for tighter background checks, purple flag legal guidelines and for lawmakers to “do something” to stop future mass shootings.
“This morning around 5:30 a.m. I sat on my sister’s bed and I cried, I cried and I cried,” she stated. “[Then] I wiped my tears, got in my car and drove four hours to get here. I shouldn’t have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister — it’s summer.”
Cazares stated instructed lawmakers she was testifying in honor of her sister Jackie and her cousin Annabell Rodriguez, who was additionally killed by a gunman who took the lives of 19 youngsters and two academics. She referred to as Jackie “one of the sweetest souls anyone will ever meet” and stated her household was nonetheless in shock as they proceed to be taught particulars of the shooting, saying there are indicators the gunman might have been stopped before he dedicated the bloodbath on the faculty.
“I’m here begging for you guys to do something,” Cazares stated. “I’m here to honor Jackie, her friends, their families, my family and my community. You can honor them, too, by passing gun safety legislation.”
Cazares stated she has one 12 months left of highschool however she is uncertain whether or not she’ll return to highschool subsequent 12 months.
“I’m terrified for my life to go back,” she stated. “I have senior year and that’s it. Am I going to survive it? It’s unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable.”
Cazares stated lawmakers ought to come collectively to cross purple flag legal guidelines, which might permit native officers to take somebody’s weapons away if a choose declares them to be a hazard, and stated they may save lives. She additionally referred to as for stricter background checks for gun gross sales.
“Background checks are needed to protect innocent communities like mine from being in danger by people who are unstable and signal that they are threats,” she stated.
Cazares’ testimony was instantly by that of shooting survivor and former state lawmaker Suzanna Hupp, who advocated in opposition to stricter background checks and different gun security laws. Hupp, whose dad and mom have been slain in a 1991 shooting at Luby’s cafeteria after she left her gun in her automobile for worry of shedding her gun license, additionally pushed for the state to “end gun-free zones.”
Hupp grew to become a gun rights advocate and helped push for Texas to permit folks to legally carry hid weapons. She additionally served within the Legislature.
