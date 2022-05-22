Site of collapsed Surfside Condo in Miami bought by Trump business partner for $120 million

The site of a Miami condo collapse that killed 98 people in June last year has been bought by a business partner of Donald Trump, the Miami Herald reported.
Hussain Sajwani, the Emirati owner of Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, was the only bidder for the 1.8 acre beachfront plot at 8777 Collins Ave, Michael Fay of commercial real estate firm Avison Young told the paper. The agency was appointed to market the land as part of a class action lawsuit.
The site in Surfside, Miami was where the 12-story Champlain Towers South building stood before it collapsed on June 24 last year.
A DAMAC spokesperson previously told the Miami Herald that Sajwani plans to build an super-luxury condo building. The company didn’t immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment.
The families of the condo collapse’s victims reached a settlement worth nearly $1 billion this month, after a wrongful death lawsuit targeted the engineering firm that identified structural issues and warned about them, the building’s insurer, and nearby developers.
The Miami Herald said the proceeds of the sale would go towards the settlement.
“While nothing can take away the pain or suffering, we are happy that we are moving forward with this successful purchaser to help bring closure for everyone,” Fay told the Miami Herald.