SIU-Edwardsville vs. SE Missouri State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing

SE Missouri State @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: SE Missouri State 10-13; SIU-Edwardsville 7-16

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars are set to square off in an Ohio Valley matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at First Community Arena. SE Missouri State should still be feeling good after a win, while SIU-Edwardsville will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Redhawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers this past Saturday, winning 63-56.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for SIU-Edwardsville this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-59 punch to the gut against the Murray State Racers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, SE Missouri State is expected to win a tight contest on Monday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on SE Missouri State’s opponents whenever they hit the road.

SE Missouri State hasn’t lost a game to the Cougars since Jan. 23 of 2020 and want to keep it that way. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if the trend continues or if SIU-Edwardsville catches a break.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena — Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena — Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

SE Missouri State have won nine out of their last 13 games against SIU-Edwardsville.

Jan 29, 2022 – SE Missouri State 85 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 77

Feb 27, 2021 – SE Missouri State 69 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 63

Jan 28, 2021 – SE Missouri State 64 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 62

Feb 15, 2020 – SE Missouri State 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 71

Jan 23, 2020 – SIU-Edwardsville 84 vs. SE Missouri State 65

Jan 24, 2019 – SIU-Edwardsville 87 vs. SE Missouri State 86

Jan 03, 2019 – SIU-Edwardsville 94 vs. SE Missouri State 88

Feb 17, 2018 – SE Missouri State 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74

Jan 18, 2018 – SE Missouri State 86 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74

Feb 09, 2017 – SE Missouri State 71 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67

Jan 19, 2017 – SE Missouri State 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 76

Feb 18, 2016 – SIU-Edwardsville 72 vs. SE Missouri State 69

Jan 28, 2016 – SE Missouri State 58 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 51

Injury Report for SIU-Edwardsville

Ray’Sean Taylor: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for SE Missouri State

No Injury Information