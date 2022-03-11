Six abortion bills clear Oklahoma Senate Thursday

REPORTER: YEAH, EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THOSE BILLS, WHICH WERE AUTHORED BY REPUBLICAN SENATORS PASSED THE SENATE TODAY. FIRST UP, SENATEIL BL 1503, AUTHORED BY JULIE DANIELOFS BARTLESVILLE. THAT BILL VERY SILIMAR TO A TEXAS LAW THAT BANS MOST ABORTIONS AND WOULD BE ENFORCED USING CIVIL LAWSUITS. THAT WAS FOLLOWED BY SEVERAL BILLS AUTHORED BY SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE GREG TRT. SB 1552 WOULD GIVE STATE MONEY TO ORGANIZATIONS THAT PROVEID CRISIS AND PREGNANCY SUPPORT SERVICES, THOSE SERVICES OFTEN HAVE THE GOAL OFRE PVENTING ABORTISON SENATE BILL 1553 WOULD BAN ABORTIONS 30 DAYS AFTER THE START OF A WOMAN’S ST MENSTRUAL PEODRI. ABORTIONS THAT AREN’T EXEMPT AND PEORRFMED AFTER THAT WINDOW WOULD BE TREATED AS HOMICIDE. OTHER BILLS INCLUDED ONE THAT WOULD GO INTO EFFECT IF E SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED ROE V WADE, WHILE ANOTHER TWO WOULD AMEND THE CONSTITUTION TO OUTLAW ABORTIS.ON COMING UP AT 6:00, WE’LL DIVE DEEPER INTO THE SENATE BILL 0315 — THAT BILL FACED OPPOSITION FROM BOTH SIS DEOF THE AISLE BUT DID STILL PASS THIS MORNING WITH A VOTE OF -133 REPORTING LIVE AT THE CAPITOL,
Oklahoma Senate passes six abortion payments Thursday
Abortion was the one matter the Senate took up Thursday earlier than adjourning for the week
Abortion was the one matter on the Oklahoma state Senate's agenda Thursday because the chamber handed six totally different payments.Most of them restricted abortion indirectly. Senate Invoice 1503, from Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is just like a Texas legislation that bans most abortions and can be enforced utilizing civil lawsuits. Several payments adopted from Senate President Professional Tem Greg Deal with, R-Edmond. Senate Invoice 1552 would give state cash to organizations that present disaster and being pregnant assist providers. These providers usually have the objective of stopping abortions. Senate Invoice 1553 would ban abortions 30 days after the state of a lady's final menstrual interval. Abortions that aren't exempt and are carried out after that window can be handled as a murder. Other payments included one that will go into impact ought to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom overturn Roe v. Wade, whereas one other would amend the state Structure to outlaw abortions.
