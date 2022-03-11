Six abortion bills clear Oklahoma Senate Thursday

Abortion was the one matter the Senate took up Thursday earlier than adjourning for the week

Abortion was the one matter on the Oklahoma state Senate’s agenda Thursday because the chamber handed six totally different payments.

Most of them restricted abortion indirectly.

Senate Invoice 1503, from Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is just like a Texas legislation that bans most abortions and can be enforced utilizing civil lawsuits.

A number of payments adopted from Senate President Professional Tem Greg Deal with, R-Edmond. Senate Invoice 1552 would give state cash to organizations that present disaster and being pregnant assist providers. These providers usually have the objective of stopping abortions.

Senate Invoice 1553 would ban abortions 30 days after the state of a lady’s final menstrual interval. Abortions that aren’t exempt and are carried out after that window can be handled as a murder.

Different payments included one that will go into impact ought to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom overturn Roe v. Wade, whereas one other would amend the state Structure to outlaw abortions.