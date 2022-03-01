Six Flags CFO resigns, expected to take position at another company

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. chief financial officer Sandeep Reddy will resign from the company effective March 27, the company said Monday.

The executive has accepted a position at another, unnamed company, according to a filing from Six Flags. Steven Purtell will take over for Reddy as CFO in the interim. Purtell previously served as senior vice president over corporate communications, investor relations and treasury.

Six Flags’ board of directors said it will immediately begin an internal and external search for its next CFO. Before being appointed Six Flags CFO in June 2020, Reddy was CFO at fashion brand Guess Inc.

President and CEO Selim Bassoul lauded Reddy in a statement for accelerating company growth as the theme park operator emerged from pandemic shutdowns.

“On behalf of the board of directors and the Six Flags team, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Sandeep for his dedicated leadership and tireless service to Six Flags,” Bassoul said in a statement.

After Bassoul was appointed CEO late last year, the company did some reorganizing of its upper management in an effort to become more agile as an organization. One part of that transition was eliminating the role of the company’s top legal officer.

Bassoul addressed investors on his first earnings call last week where he shared that Six Flags would pursue a new pricing strategy focused on “premium” guests willing to spend more inside its parks. The company operates 27 theme parks across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.