Six Questions for State Controller Candidate Ron Galperin

By Tanu Henry, California Black Media
Lawyer, businessman and Controller of Los Angeles Ron Galperin (RG) is a Democrat working for California State Controller.
The son of immigrants — and a Holocaust survivor — Galperin can also be the primary LGBTQ+ individual elected to citywide workplace in Los Angeles.
As Controller of California’s largest metropolis since 2013, Galperin has led audits that uncovered billions of spending that he deemed ineffective and launched an internet site that tracks metropolis spending.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has endorsed Galperin. So have six of town’s councilmembers, 16 present state legislators and 9 members of California’s delegation to the U.S. Congress.
Galperin not too long ago advised California Black Media (CBM) about how his expertise prepares him to be Controller and his priorities could be if he’s elected to the job.
CBM: Out of your perspective, what’s the State Controller’s important operate?
RG: The Controller is the chief fiscal officer of the fifth-largest economic system on the planet. Along with serving because the state’s finance watchdog, the Controller is liable for responsibly disbursing the state’s monetary sources, independently auditing authorities companies that spend state funds, issuing monetary experiences, and administering the payroll system of state workers.
The Controller additionally serves on greater than six dozen boards and commissions, together with the California Well being Services Financing Authority, State Lands Fee, California State Academics’ Retirement System, California Public Workers’ Retirement System, Board of Equalization, Franchise Tax Board, and extra.
CBM: Why are you working for Controller?
Because the Chief Monetary Officer and elected watchdog of the nation’s second-biggest metropolis, I’ve been on the forefront of bringing unprecedented transparency, innovation and accountability to how public {dollars} are spent – placing each metropolis expenditure and wage on-line – and I’ve a confirmed observe report of presidency reform and difficult the established order.
I’ve remodeled the function of the Controller in Los Angeles, launching impartial, hard-hitting audits – rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse; exposing misspent funds to deal with homelessness.
My experiences have known as for reforms on infrastructure, housing, homeless spending, local weather change coverage and extra. And, my workplace and I’ve been acknowledged internationally for introducing open knowledge, dashboards, metrics, mapping and different instruments to make authorities extra accountable.
With the fifth-largest economic system on the planet and an annual funds of greater than $250 billion, California wants a Controller with the expertise and credibility to safeguard the individuals’s {dollars} – and to strengthen the monetary well being of all Californians.
CBM: Do you are feeling being a Democrat is a bonus or drawback?
RG: I’ve been a Democrat ever since I began voting at age 18. I’m proud to serve on the Democratic Nationwide Committee and as an govt officer of Democratic Municipal Officers. I’m additionally pleased with our social gathering’s dedication to fairness, variety, justice. I’m grateful we dwell within the state of California with a robust base of Democratic voters who consider that variety and fairness are our power.
CBM: What expertise do you deliver to this place?
I’ve the report and expertise doing the job of Controller – not like every other candidate.
Voters need somebody for a job like Controller in whom they’ll believe to supervise the funds of our huge state. Additionally they need somebody who has stood with our pals in labor, who has taken on corruption at Metropolis Corridor, and who has fought to enhance the livability of our communities. I’m the one candidate with the expertise to do that job on day one.
CBM: When you win, what will probably be your first precedence?
RG: I’ve a number of priorities, however my high three could be:
- Transparency and Accountability: As Metropolis Controller, I’ve served because the watchdog for Los Angeles, ensuring public {dollars} are spent effectively and successfully. I’ll do the identical for all of California.
- Addressing Homelessness and Housing: The problems of housing and homelessness are interconnected, and there are not any points extra urgent or extra daunting. We can’t settle for extra of the established order. With regards to each points, audits and experiences from my workplace have proven that Los Angeles is spending billions of {dollars} straight and not directly to resolve these points, and we’re getting insufficient outcomes.
- Selling Fairness and Alternative: We now have an extended approach to go to make sure financial and racial justice for individuals of coloration in California. As Metropolis Controller, I produced the LA Fairness Index, a first-of-its-kind on-line mapping instrument as an instance the extent of fairness and alternative in every neighborhood of Los Angeles in order that metropolis leaders and all residents have a data-driven understanding of neighborhood wants all through Los Angeles.
I’ve additionally examined inequities that exist in Metropolis authorities. As Metropolis Controller, I discovered that folks of coloration and ladies had been being paid considerably lower than their white/male counterparts. My maps, knowledge tales and experiences have been adopted by coverage makers and communities all through L.A.
CBM: Plenty of Black and Brown individuals work for state authorities. What’s your view on unfunded pension liabilities?
RG: One of many extra essential roles of the State Controller is as an ex-officio member of the CalPERS and CALSTRS boards. It’s essential that we each hold our commitments to our retirees and authorities staff, and that the pension techniques be solvent and correctly funded. We must be each practical about assumed charges of return and to speculate strategically and safely to yield one of the best returns.
CBM: How would you describe your management fashion? And the way does that match with the calls for of being the State Controller?
RG: I like to guide by instance, with an unwavering dedication to championing transparency, innovation, and variety.
Too usually, authorities will get labeled as gradual and inefficient. It may be true at occasions, however I wish to present those who authorities innovation isn’t solely doable, however essential to create a greater group and a greater society.
