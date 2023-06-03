Sizzling temps scorch several parts of the U.S.





According to a up to date document by way of CBS News, many parts of the United States had been hit with scorching temperatures, leaving virtually 100 million other people to stand the sweltering warmth on Friday. One explicit space that suffered was once Buffalo, the place temperatures soared to a sizzling 91 levels. In addition, a large number of faculties in Philadelphia with out air con programs had been pressured to close down early because of the scorching climate prerequisites.

Meg Oliver equipped an replace on this document, highlighting how the warmth wave had impacted several areas of the nation.