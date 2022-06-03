Skeletal remains found in 1974 identified as missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After practically 5 a long time, detectives in Florida introduced they’ve recognized a teen lady whose skeletal stays have been discovered tied to a tree in 1974.
Palm Seaside County Sheriff’s Workplace Detective Invoice Springer stated Susan Poole, who was born in 1957, could have been the sufferer of a serial killer.
Poole’s stays have been found in June of 1974 within the mangroves in an space generally known as “Burnt Bridges.” In line with Springer, Poole had vanished two years prior, simply earlier than Christmas of 1972.
“No person knew the place she went,” Springer stated. “Her garments, pocketbook have been nonetheless at an condominium that she was staying at.”
Late in 2021, the Palm Seaside County Sheriff’s Workplace despatched the unidentified stays to Othram, a Texas-based forensics DNA lab that builds DNA profiles utilizing family tree.
The lab recognized the deceased as Poole and helped investigators find her dad and mom and siblings. The household had lived in a Broward County trailer park on the time of Poole’s disappearance.
“The household was comfortable to know what occurred. It has been a very long time ready to see what occurred to their sister,” Springer stated.
Springer stated Poole could have been the sufferer of serial killer Gerard Schaefer, a former Wilton Manors police officer and Martin County deputy who was convicted in 1973 of murdering two ladies.
“Gerard Schaefer is the very best suspect because of the location, the truth that she was within the mangroves, that she was tied up within the mangroves. He was lively again then,” Springer stated.
Schaefer, who investigators stated preyed on younger ladies who have been hitchhiking, was stabbed to demise by a fellow inmate in Florida State Jail within the mid-90s.
Springer on Thursday stated Othram’s family tree expertise is a “nice investigative approach” and the sheriff’s workplace desires to apply it to different unsolved circumstances.
The sheriff’s workplace is hoping to find and converse with three of Poole’s pals — Julie Hunt, Michelle Williamson and Greg Anderson — to study extra about what could have occurred to her.
Anybody with data that may assist investigators is requested to name the Palm Seaside County Sheriff’s Workplace.
This story was first reported by Matt Papaycik at WPTV in West Palm Seaside, Florida.