Human remains doubtlessly belonging to a lady who went lacking in 2018 had been came upon at the Treasure Coast on Friday.

According to a Facebook post via Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, a fisherman reported discovering skeletal remains roughly 150 yards north of Oslo Road deep in the mangrove tree beach.

Responding deputies went via private pieces found close to the remains main them to imagine they positioned Assunta “Susy” Tomassi.

Tomassi was once reported lacking on March 16, 2018.

The sheriff’s place of job says Tomassi was once ultimate observed entering a white pickup truck in the back of the Publix at Oslo Road and U.S.-1.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers made the next observation:

“While we await positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Tomassi family has requested privacy at this time. I personally met with the Tomassi family this afternoon as we hope to bring closure to them and our community members, many of which searched alongside our agency for Susy over the past five years.”

The scene where the remains were discovered is actively being processed by crime scene detectives and District 19 medical examiner investigators.

Until investigators are finished, the Oslo Road Boat Ramp will stay closed to the general public.

Flowers will supply an replace to the group in this case as soon as a favorable id has been made.

The sheriff’s place of job isn’t disclosing any further main points at the moment.

