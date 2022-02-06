Front Page Sports

Skier Winter Vinecki joins Elizabeth Beisel

February 6, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



Wonder how things are going inside of the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who’s living there now as well as someone who’s been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Aerial skier Winter Vinecki joins us as our latest guest from inside the athlete villages in Beijing.

Vinecki reveals Team USA’s most sought after resource inside the village: Bikes! The marathon runner and gymnastics fan finds common ground with Elizabeth Beisel about turning loss into positive action.

Follow In The Village on Amazon Music for an inside look at the athlete life in Beijing, and watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.

