Slain LI Mans Family Hopes Suspect Will Be Held Accountable

YAPHANK, NY — Suffolk police reported that a suspect accused of killing Alex Smith in Mastic Beach closing month has been detained in Florida.

Joseph Scalafani, 32, used to be arrested via the Pinellas County Sheriff’s place of job at 7 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy noticed him boarding a bus that used to be pulled over in a site visitors forestall on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete, close to a public seaside. The government took him into custody.

Police were in search of Scalafani on a homicide warrant, however it used to be unsure if he would face further fees.

A spokesperson from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s place of job used to be now not to be had for remark.

Police accused Scalafani of capturing Smith, the more youthful brother of former WBO champ, Joseph Smith Jr. on May 26. The killing took place within the car parking zone out of doors of Linsa Torr’s Place on Neighborhood Road in Mastic Beach round 2 a.m. on May 20.

Smith’s oldsters had in the past advised Patch that Scalafani and their son grew up in combination or even educated as youngsters on the identical boxing health club in Shirley. As an grownup, Scalafani used to be in Smith’s older brother’s wedding ceremony celebration. The circle of relatives seemed Scalafani as a member of the circle of relatives. In an interview, the fogeys lamented how the youngsters of each males can be suffering from the allegations in the long run.

Smith left in the back of 4 kids between the ages of 9 months and 9 years previous.

The Smith circle of relatives thanked the legislation enforcement companies interested in apprehending Scalafani and stated, “It does not fill the void in our hearts as we miss him every minute of the day, but it does give us some peace knowing he can not do this to another family. We have faith in the justice system and hope that he will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Alex is never coming back, but we see him every day in his children, and for that, we are grateful. He will forever remain in our hearts.”

Alex Smith used to be shot useless on May 20 in Mastic Beach. / Tracy Smith

Police launched a mugshot of Scalafani to help murder detectives of their investigation, together with a reminder that Crime Stoppers used to be taking recommendations on his whereabouts. Crime Stoppers gives money rewards for information that ends up in arrests in prison circumstances.

Scalafani used to be charged with prison contempt and second-degree menacing on May 16. A spokeswoman from the Suffolk Sheriff’s place of job reported that further information about that arrest used to be now not to be had. It is unknown if Scalafani has criminal illustration, and his bail information used to be now not out there.

Scalafani is anticipated to go back to Suffolk, pending an extradition listening to. The police spokesperson could not inform when Scalafani used to be more likely to seem in court docket in New York, mentioning the unresolved findings of his extradition listening to in Florida.

Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison stated Scalafani used to be together with his ex-girlfriend on the time of the capturing. “They actually have two children in common, so this looks like this might have been a crime of hate and jealousy because it seems like it was old baby father shooting new boyfriend in a really disturbing, concerning crime,” Harrison advised the hole. The investigator is at the look-out for the gun used within the capturing, and considers Scalafani armed and perilous.