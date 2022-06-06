SLC Florida Department of Health Urges Residents to Guard Against Mosquito and Tic Bites

St. Lucie County – Monday June 6, 2022: The Florida Division of Well being in St. Lucie County is urging residents, and company, to defend themselves from mosquito and tic born sicknesses this summer season, notably these those that are spending time exterior.

“As summer season warmth, rain and humidity start and hurricane season begins, mosquito and tick populations can grow to be extra prevalent. It’s notably necessary to take protecting measures. Time open air will increase your publicity to those illness spreading pests. In line with the CDC, mosquitoes are the world’s deadliest animal, and kills extra folks than every other creature on the earth. Once more, it’s crucial that you just take preventive measures and put together now for you and your loved ones when open air.” talked about Clint Sperber, Well being Officer and Administrator of the Florida Division of Well being in St. Lucie County.

Mosquito Chunk Prevention: Drain water from open air areas to chop again the amount of areas mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed. Utilizing the right insect repellent and completely different preventive actions can discourage mosquitoes from landing on you.

Observe these Drain and Cowl concepts to help cease mosquito bites

• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or one other containers the place sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

• Discard earlier tires, bottles, pots, broken house gear, and completely different devices not getting used.

• Empty and clear birdbaths and pets’ water bowls a minimal of twice each week.

• Flush water-holding crops, just like bromeliads repeatedly with water.

• Defend boats and cars from rain with tarps that do not accumulate water.

• Preserve swimming swimming swimming pools in good scenario and chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming swimming swimming pools when not in use.

Obtain these infographics for further data: Mosquitoes- Keep Them Outside and Stop Them From Breeding and Protect Your Home From Mosquitoes.

Cowl with defending garments whereas exterior and protect doorways and residential home windows closed to cease mosquitoes from going indoors.

• Put on footwear, socks, prolonged pants, and prolonged sleeves whereas open air when and the place mosquitoes are most prevalent to discourage mosquitoes from biting.

• Apply insect repellent that accommodates DEET (10-30%), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.

• Deal with garments and kit with merchandise containing 0.5%. Don’t apply permethrin straight to pores and pores and skin. Some sportswear and kit come pretreated with permethrin.

• Use mosquito netting to defend children youthful than 2 months earlier.

• Verify and restore screens on doorways and residential home windows. Preserve them closed and use air conditioning when doable.

• Make optimistic window screens are in good restore to chop again the potential for mosquitoes indoors.

Obtain the Mosquito Bite Protection in Florida infographic.

Tick Chunk Prevention: Ticks are usually found on the concepts of grasses and shrubs and climb aboard folks as they stroll by. Observe these steps to help cease tick bites.

• Put on long-sleeved shirts, pants, boots or sturdy footwear, and a head overlaying. Ticks shall be further seen if garments is light-colored.

• Apply insect repellent that accommodates DEET (10-30%), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.

• Deal with garments and kit with merchandise containing 0.5%. Don’t apply permethrin straight to pores and pores and skin. Some sportswear and kit come pretreated with permethrin.

• Stroll inside the center of trails so grass, shrubs, and weeds do not brush in opposition to you.

• Verify for and take away ticks out of your garments, physique, hair, and pets when you’ll have been open air.

• Washing garments in scorching water or tumbling dry garments inside the dryer for at least 10 minutes set at extreme heat will kill ticks.

• Bathe rapidly after being in tick habitat.

• If a tick is found on the pores and pores and skin, it is necessary to securely take away the tick as rapidly as doable.

• Speak to your veterinarian about tick prevention merchandise in your pets.

• Preserve grass, shrubs and bushes shut to your residence trimmed.

Go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web site for further data on stopping tick bites.

Tips about Utilizing Repellant

• For every mosquitoes and ticks, use insect repellent accepted by the Environmental Safety Company (EPA) on uncovered pores and pores and skin and garments. EPA’s helpful search gadget will show you how to uncover the product that most nearly fits your desires.

• Observe instructions on the product label, notably within the occasion you’re making use of it to children.

• Apply insect repellent to uncovered pores and pores and skin, or onto garments, nonetheless not under garments.

• All the time observe instructions when making use of insect repellent to children and do not use repellents with DEET on infants youthful than 2 months or oil of lemon eucalyptus on children under three years earlier.

• Keep away from making use of repellents to the arms of youngsters. Adults ought to use repellent first to their very personal arms after which change it to the child’s pores and pores and skin and garments.

Go to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention web page for further data on the protected use of repellant.

To be taught further about DOH-St. Lucie packages, go to http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/index.html.