SLC Florida Department of Health Urges Residents to Guard Against Mosquito and Tic Bites

St. Lucie County – Monday June 6, 2022: The Florida Division of Well being in St. Lucie County is urging residents, and guests, to guard themselves from mosquito and tic born sicknesses this summer season, particularly these people who are spending time outside.
“As summer season warmth, rain and humidity start and hurricane season begins, mosquito and tick populations can grow to be extra prevalent. It’s notably necessary to take protecting measures. Time outside will increase your publicity to those illness spreading pests. In line with the CDC, mosquitoes are the world’s deadliest animal, and kills extra individuals than every other creature on the planet. Once more, it’s crucial that you just take preventive measures and put together now for you and your loved ones when outside.” stated Clint Sperber, Well being Officer and Administrator of the Florida Division of Well being in St. Lucie County.
Mosquito Chew Prevention: Drain water from exterior areas to cut back the variety of locations mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed. Utilizing the best insect repellent and different preventive actions can discourage mosquitoes from touchdown on you.
Observe these Drain and Cowl suggestions to assist forestall mosquito bites
• Drain water from rubbish cans, home gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or every other containers the place sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
• Discard outdated tires, bottles, pots, damaged home equipment, and different gadgets not getting used.
• Empty and clear birdbaths and pets’ water bowls not less than twice every week.
• Flush water-holding crops, reminiscent of bromeliads usually with water.
• Shield boats and automobiles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
• Keep swimming swimming pools in good situation and chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming swimming pools when not in use.
Obtain these infographics for extra data: Mosquitoes- Keep Them Outside and Stop Them From Breeding and Protect Your Home From Mosquitoes.
Cowl with protecting clothes whereas outside and preserve doorways and home windows closed to forestall mosquitoes from going indoors.
• Put on footwear, socks, lengthy pants, and lengthy sleeves whereas exterior when and the place mosquitoes are most prevalent to discourage mosquitoes from biting.
• Apply insect repellent that accommodates DEET (10-30%), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.
• Deal with clothes and kit with merchandise containing 0.5%. Don’t apply permethrin on to pores and skin. Some sportswear and kit come pretreated with permethrin.
• Use mosquito netting to guard youngsters youthful than 2 months outdated.
• Examine and restore screens on doorways and home windows. Maintain them closed and use air con when potential.
• Be certain that window screens are in good restore to cut back the prospect of mosquitoes indoors.
Obtain the Mosquito Bite Protection in Florida infographic.
Tick Chew Prevention: Ticks are generally discovered on the information of grasses and shrubs and climb aboard people as they stroll by. Observe these steps to assist forestall tick bites.
• Put on long-sleeved shirts, pants, boots or sturdy footwear, and a head overlaying. Ticks will likely be extra seen if clothes is light-colored.
• Apply insect repellent that accommodates DEET (10-30%), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.
• Deal with clothes and kit with merchandise containing 0.5%. Don’t apply permethrin on to pores and skin. Some sportswear and kit come pretreated with permethrin.
• Stroll within the middle of trails so grass, shrubs, and weeds don’t brush towards you.
• Examine for and take away ticks out of your clothes, physique, hair, and pets when you’ve gotten been exterior.
• Washing clothes in sizzling water or tumbling dry clothes within the dryer for not less than 10 minutes set at excessive warmth will kill ticks.
• Bathe quickly after being in tick habitat.
• If a tick is discovered on the pores and skin, you will need to safely take away the tick as quickly as potential.
• Speak to your veterinarian about tick prevention merchandise to your pets.
• Maintain grass, shrubs and bushes near your residence trimmed.
Go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for extra data on stopping tick bites.
Recommendations on Utilizing Repellant
• For each mosquitoes and ticks, use insect repellent accredited by the Environmental Safety Company (EPA) on uncovered pores and skin and clothes. EPA’s useful search device might help you discover the product that most accurately fits your wants.
• Observe directions on the product label, particularly when you’re making use of it to youngsters.
• Apply insect repellent to uncovered pores and skin, or onto clothes, however not beneath clothes.
• All the time comply with directions when making use of insect repellent to youngsters and don’t use repellents with DEET on infants youthful than 2 months or oil of lemon eucalyptus on youngsters beneath three years outdated.
• Keep away from making use of repellents to the palms of youngsters. Adults ought to apply repellent first to their very own palms after which switch it to the kid’s pores and skin and clothes.
Go to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention web site for extra data on the protected use of repellant.
To be taught extra about DOH-St. Lucie applications, go to http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/index.html.