Slick spots still possible overnight Updated: 7:08 PM CST Feb 5, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

I’m kO cIO. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates. Thanks for tuning onto KO cIO dot com or the mobile app. For a look at your forecast as we head overnight tonight, expect those temperatures to fall into the teens into the twenties. Again, we’re going to be seeing any slush or water on the roadways, any of that snowfall refreeze overnight for tonight because we are falling so much below freezing. But by the time we get to about 10 am or so for tomorrow, we’re going to be warming above freezing and then roadways for tomorrow afternoon going to be very similar to today where they’re a little bit wet, a little bit on the slushy side, not expecting any slick spots for tomorrow afternoon. As those temperatures climb into the forties, we will be seeing a little bit of clouds for tomorrow. Still some of that sunshine, some light winds. Overall temperatures highs for tomorrow afternoon are going to be in the forties. I think a few fifties out there as well. Be sure to stay tuned to KO CIO tomorrow morning on your sunday we’ll have an update on the warm up for the next few days. Mm hmm.