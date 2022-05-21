Slideshow:NewproductsfromPepsiCo,McCormick,WaterlooSparklingWater

Business

Slideshow: New products from PepsiCo, McCormick, Waterloo Sparkling Water

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
KANSASCITY— Citrusandtropicalfruitflavorsaboundinnewsummertimesipsandseasonings.

PepsiCo,Inc.hasannouncedthereturnofMtnDewTyphoon,atropicalpunch-flavoredsoftdrinkthathasnotbeenavailableinoveradecade,accordingtothecompany.Thebeveragewillbesoldonlineatstore.mountaindew.comforalimitedtime.

Icelandicskyryogurtbrandsiggi’sisbringingbackapopularflavor,orangeginger,foralimitedtime.FunctionalbeveragebrandPoppiisintroducinganewsummertimeflavor,cherrylimeade,createdinresponsetoasurveyofitsconsumers.Thecarbonatedsoftdrinkisformulatedwithraw,unfilteredappleciderandfruitjuicetopromotedigestion,immunityandotherhealthbenefits.

McCormick&Co.haspartneredwithactorandveganfoodieTabithaBrowntolaunchasalt-free,Caribbean0-inspiredseasoningblend.McCormickSunshineSeasoningbyTabithaBrownincludesCaribbeanspicesandherbs,allspice,thyme,turmeric,cayennepepper,mangoandpineapple.

“Cookingwithsunshineisaboutbringingjoyandlovetothedishesyoumakeforyouandyourlovedones,”Ms.Brownsaid.“IamsoexcitedtobringpositiveenergytoevenmorehomeswiththesecondreleaseoftheMcCormickSunshineSeasoningbyTabithaBrown.It’stheperfectadditiontoanysummertimedish,whetheryouareaveganornon-vegan,becausethat’syourbusiness.”

Limited-timeofferingslaunchingfromWaterlooSparklingWaterincludeanewpassionfruitflavorandareturningsummerberryflavor.AllWaterloosparklingwatersarefreeofcalories,sugarandsweeteners.

“Anislandvacationwithrelaxing,tropicalvibeswasourinspiration,”AdamPrice,seniorvicepresidentofoperationsandflavordevelopmentlead,saidofthepassionfruitformulation.“Overthecourseof10months,wemeticulouslycraftedourflavor,fulloffresh-ripe,true-to-fruitandzingy-tartnotes.Oncewedialedintheearthynotes,wearrivedatabright,layeredandcomplextropicalflavorwithafruityaroma—perfectlybalancedandrefreshingtodrinkwhereveryouare.”

