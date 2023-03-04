Slight rain chances return to Central Florida as temperatures approach records again

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple of showers will probably be round Saturday, beginning within the afternoon north of Orlando, and slowly pushing down the Peninsula for the night time. The showers will probably be conceivable as a vulnerable chilly entrance strikes nearer to the area.

Rain chances as an entire are most effective at 20%.

There will probably be a mixture of solar and clouds for many of Central Florida Saturday.

Future radar

With temperatures flirting with 90 levels Saturday, records will as soon as again be in Jeopardy.

Record prime temperatures Saturday

A couple of stray showers would possibly linger into Sunday morning.

Behind the entrance Sunday, highs will flip relatively cooler with most commonly sunny skies. Highs best out within the higher 70s to decrease 80s.

Temperatures head again to the mid-to-upper 80s subsequent week.