Slumping Angels place breakout star Taylor Ward on injured list, recall Jo Adell from Triple-A

The Los Angeles Angels, losers of 10 consecutive video games, should regain their groove with out contributions from their most efficient hitter. Previous to Sunday’s sequence finale in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Angels positioned outfielder Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured record due to proper hamstring tightness. In a corresponding transfer, the Angels recalled Jo Adell from Triple-A.

Ward, 28, has not performed since June three due to the ailment. He’ll head to the shelf having been the Angels’ most prolific batter thus far. In 38 video games, he is hit .333/.443/.644 with 10 house runs and 9 further extra-base hits in 158 plate appearances.

For reference, Ward’s 212 OPS+ is considerably higher than the marks produced by Mike Trout (176), Shohei Ohtani (123), and even Jared Walsh (123). (Trout, it ought to be famous, is mired in a career-worst droop.) CBS Sports activities analyzed Ward’s breakout earlier this season, deeming him a protected guess to stay an above-average hitter due to his improved selectivity, amongst different elements.

Adell, 23, was additionally the topic of a deep-dive evaluation on these pages earlier this 12 months. Sadly, the tone wasn’t as constructive. He was demoted to the minors following a 19-game stretch that noticed him hit .215/.227/.400 (78 OPS+) with an unsightly 24-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As famous then, no hitter had the next whiff fee on fastballs than Adell did throughout that stretch.

Adell has since batted .222/.341/.597 in19 video games at Triple-A Salt Lake. His strikeout fee remained excessive (32 p.c), however, encouragingly, he did draw a stroll in almost 15 p.c of his journeys to the plate.

Ward joins a group of notable Angels hitters on the mend, together with third baseman Anthony Rendon (wrist irritation) and center infielder David Fletcher (adductor surgical procedure).