SmallbusinesshonoredbyFirstHorizon,nationalhonorforPan-AmericanLife|BusinessNews

ElevensmallbusinesseshavebeenhonoredaswinnersoftheFirstHorizonBacktoBusinessContest,designedtorecognizeresilientcompanies.
WinnersofthecontestinNewOrleanswere
CountryKidsLearningAcademy,adaycarecenter,awarded$30,000.
VintageGreenReview,azerowastesupplyandbulkrefillstore,awarded$10,000.
PilateswithBethStudio,afitnessstudio,awarded$5,000.
InBatonRouge,winnerswere:
I-CatchersHair&BodySpa,afull-servicesalonandspa,awarded$30,000.
barre3BatonRouge,afitnessstudio,awarded$10,000.
GeauxCrossFit,acommunitybasedstrengthandconditioningprogram,awarded$5,000.
DNAWorkshop,anarchitecturefirmfornationalmultifamily,commercialandmixed-useprojects,wontheBestBuildingaCommunityAwardandreceived$25,000.
InLafayette,winnerswere:
TheKitchenTableCounseling,mentalhealthandlifecoachingservices,awarded$30,000.
RMREntertainment,agroupfocusedonhostingthehottestparties,DJsandliveperformances,awarded$10,000.
HideawayonLee,acasualdiningandcocktailvenuefeaturinglivemusic,awarded$5,000.
MontgomeryMotorsport,aftermarketcarbonfibermotorcycleproducts,wontheBestBreakingtheGlassCeilingAwardandreceived$25,000.
—
LSUCollegeoftheCoast&EnvironmentProfessorNancyRabalaiswasinductedasamemberoftheNationalAcademyofSciencesinWashington,D.C.
Sheisamongthe120electedmembers-andtheonlyonefromLouisiana-recognizedforherdistinguishedachievementsinoriginalresearchin2021.Sheisalsoamongthe59womenwhohavebeenelected,themostwomenelectedinasingleyear.
RabalaisisanLSUDepartmentofOceanography&CoastalSciencesprofessorandtheShellEndowedChairinoceanographyandwetlandstudies.Sincethemid-1980s,shehasbeenstudyingthedynamicsofthelargeregioninthenorthernGulfofMexicowheretheoxygenlevelsinthebottomwatersaresolowinspringandsummerthatfish,shrimpandcrabscannotsurvive.Herresearchhasdocumentedandtrackedlinkagesbetweenoxygendepletion,orhypoxia,intheGulfofMexicotolandscapeuseandincreasingnitrogenandphosphorusdeliveredtotheMississippiRiver.Thesefindingshaveledtofederallegislationconcerningthediminishedwaterquality.
—-
ThePublicRelationsAssociationofLouisianaBatonRougeChapterrecentlyhelditsRedStickAwardsProgram.
Dr.JosephKanter,statehealthofficerandmedicaldirectorfortheLouisianaDepartmentofHealth,wasnamedcommunicatoroftheyear.KanterwashonoredforhisroleasthepublicfaceoftheCOVID-19pandemic,consistentlycommunicatinginaclear,understandablemanner.
GingerGuttner,spokespersonfortheLSUSchoolofVeterinaryMedicine,waspresentedwiththeFirstCircleAward,theorganization’shighesthonor.Theawardhonorspublicrelationspractitionerswhoholdtheutmoststandardsofprofessionalandpersonalintegrity.
TracyWhite,ofCoxCommunications,wasnamedpractitioneroftheyear.WhitehelpedcoordinatecommunityfeedingsandgetnecessaryitemstopeopleaffectedbyHurricaneIda,eventhoughshewasdisplacedbythestorm.
RyanSinitiere,ofFeigleyCommunications,wasnamedmemberoftheyearforhiseffortstoservePRAL.
—
TheBatonRougeHealth-TechCatalystselectedthreeprojectsaswinnersofinauguralLaunchpadInnovationPilotAwards.
Threeprojectswilleachreceive$30,000infunding:
- BatonRougeGeneral,inpartnershipwithEBRschoolsystem- BRGFit!TotalHealthandWellbeing;
- PenningtonBiomedicalResearchCenter,inpartnershipwithOurLadyoftheLakeHospital,Woman’s&LSUHealthScienceCenter-NewOrleans-IncreasingEndometrialCancerAwarenessandCureforLouisianaWomen;
- PenningtonBiomedicalResearchCenter,inpartnershipwithOurLadyoftheLakeHospital-PalliativeCareProgramforPersonsLivingwithDementia.
ThegoalofLaunchpadistopromoteandsupportcollaborationbetweenBatonRougeHealthDistrictmemberinstitutions,whilesparkinginnovationbetweendistrictanchorinstitutions,technologyandcommunityinnovators,andindustryleaders.
Anotherroundoffundingistentativelyplannedforthefall.
—
Pan-AmericanLifehasbeenselectedasa2022USBestManagedCompany.
Theaward,sponsoredbyDeloittePrivateandTheWallStreetJournal,recognizesprivatecompaniesthatdemonstrateexcellenceinstrategicplanningandexecution,acommitmenttotheirpeopleandfosteringadynamic,resilientculture,aswellasstrongfinancials.
Pan-AmericanLifeisaprovideroflife,accidentandhealthinsurancethroughouttheAmericas.
