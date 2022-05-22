SmallbusinesshonoredbyFirstHorizon,nationalhonorforPan-AmericanLife|BusinessNews

Business

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ElevensmallbusinesseshavebeenhonoredaswinnersoftheFirstHorizonBacktoBusinessContest,designedtorecognizeresilientcompanies.

WinnersofthecontestinNewOrleanswere

CountryKidsLearningAcademy,adaycarecenter,awarded$30,000.

VintageGreenReview,azerowastesupplyandbulkrefillstore,awarded$10,000.

PilateswithBethStudio,afitnessstudio,awarded$5,000.

InBatonRouge,winnerswere:

I-CatchersHair&BodySpa,afull-servicesalonandspa,awarded$30,000.

barre3BatonRouge,afitnessstudio,awarded$10,000.

GeauxCrossFit,acommunitybasedstrengthandconditioningprogram,awarded$5,000.

DNAWorkshop,anarchitecturefirmfornationalmultifamily,commercialandmixed-useprojects,wontheBestBuildingaCommunityAwardandreceived$25,000.

InLafayette,winnerswere:

TheKitchenTableCounseling,mentalhealthandlifecoachingservices,awarded$30,000.

RMREntertainment,agroupfocusedonhostingthehottestparties,DJsandliveperformances,awarded$10,000.

HideawayonLee,acasualdiningandcocktailvenuefeaturinglivemusic,awarded$5,000.

MontgomeryMotorsport,aftermarketcarbonfibermotorcycleproducts,wontheBestBreakingtheGlassCeilingAwardandreceived$25,000.

LSUCollegeoftheCoast&EnvironmentProfessorNancyRabalaiswasinductedasamemberoftheNationalAcademyofSciencesinWashington,D.C.

Sheisamongthe120electedmembers-andtheonlyonefromLouisiana-recognizedforherdistinguishedachievementsinoriginalresearchin2021.Sheisalsoamongthe59womenwhohavebeenelected,themostwomenelectedinasingleyear.

RabalaisisanLSUDepartmentofOceanography&CoastalSciencesprofessorandtheShellEndowedChairinoceanographyandwetlandstudies.Sincethemid-1980s,shehasbeenstudyingthedynamicsofthelargeregioninthenorthernGulfofMexicowheretheoxygenlevelsinthebottomwatersaresolowinspringandsummerthatfish,shrimpandcrabscannotsurvive.Herresearchhasdocumentedandtrackedlinkagesbetweenoxygendepletion,orhypoxia,intheGulfofMexicotolandscapeuseandincreasingnitrogenandphosphorusdeliveredtotheMississippiRiver.Thesefindingshaveledtofederallegislationconcerningthediminishedwaterquality.

—-

ThePublicRelationsAssociationofLouisianaBatonRougeChapterrecentlyhelditsRedStickAwardsProgram.

Dr.JosephKanter,statehealthofficerandmedicaldirectorfortheLouisianaDepartmentofHealth,wasnamedcommunicatoroftheyear.KanterwashonoredforhisroleasthepublicfaceoftheCOVID-19pandemic,consistentlycommunicatinginaclear,understandablemanner.

GingerGuttner,spokespersonfortheLSUSchoolofVeterinaryMedicine,waspresentedwiththeFirstCircleAward,theorganization’shighesthonor.Theawardhonorspublicrelationspractitionerswhoholdtheutmoststandardsofprofessionalandpersonalintegrity.

TracyWhite,ofCoxCommunications,wasnamedpractitioneroftheyear.WhitehelpedcoordinatecommunityfeedingsandgetnecessaryitemstopeopleaffectedbyHurricaneIda,eventhoughshewasdisplacedbythestorm.

RyanSinitiere,ofFeigleyCommunications,wasnamedmemberoftheyearforhiseffortstoservePRAL.

TheBatonRougeHealth-TechCatalystselectedthreeprojectsaswinnersofinauguralLaunchpadInnovationPilotAwards.

Threeprojectswilleachreceive$30,000infunding:

  • BatonRougeGeneral,inpartnershipwithEBRschoolsystem- BRGFit!TotalHealthandWellbeing;
  • PenningtonBiomedicalResearchCenter,inpartnershipwithOurLadyoftheLakeHospital,Woman’s&LSUHealthScienceCenter-NewOrleans-IncreasingEndometrialCancerAwarenessandCureforLouisianaWomen;
  • PenningtonBiomedicalResearchCenter,inpartnershipwithOurLadyoftheLakeHospital-PalliativeCareProgramforPersonsLivingwithDementia.

ThegoalofLaunchpadistopromoteandsupportcollaborationbetweenBatonRougeHealthDistrictmemberinstitutions,whilesparkinginnovationbetweendistrictanchorinstitutions,technologyandcommunityinnovators,andindustryleaders.

Anotherroundoffundingistentativelyplannedforthefall.

Pan-AmericanLifehasbeenselectedasa2022USBestManagedCompany.

Theaward,sponsoredbyDeloittePrivateandTheWallStreetJournal,recognizesprivatecompaniesthatdemonstrateexcellenceinstrategicplanningandexecution,acommitmenttotheirpeopleandfosteringadynamic,resilientculture,aswellasstrongfinancials.

Pan-AmericanLifeisaprovideroflife,accidentandhealthinsurancethroughouttheAmericas.

