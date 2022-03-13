Smith leads No. 4 Baylor to rout of No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76







NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 37 factors to assist No. four Baylor rout No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 within the first semifinal of the Massive 12 girls’s event Saturday. Smith’s earlier excessive was 35 earlier this 12 months towards Texas Tech. The Bears used a 28-16 benefit within the third quarter to blow open a detailed recreation. Smith accounted for 14 factors within the quarter and he or she headed to the fourth with 33 factors. “It feels nice,” Smith mentioned after the sport. “Private objectives assist the staff objectives on the similar time. So me taking part in my hardest and getting a profession excessive on the finish of the day helps our staff win.” The Bears will face the winner of Saturday’s second recreation, between No. 10 Iowa State and No. 7 Texas. Baylor (27-5) additionally obtained a career-high 21 factors from Caitlin Bickle. Smith pulled down 11 rebounds. Queen Egbo had 11 factors. “Our employees advised me going into the sport that scoring within the paint is the distinction when Oklahoma wins and loses,” Bickle mentioned. “Something I can do for this staff, whether or not it’s scoring, rebounding or doing further performs, I’m all for it.” Oklahoma (24-8) was led by Madi Williams with 28 factors. Taylor Robertson added 17. “There have been moments right now the place we be ok with, and there have been moments we don’t,” Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk mentioned. “Clearly, NaLyssa Smith is without doubt one of the greatest gamers within the nation. I don’t know what we will do with NaLyssa Smith.” Baylor pulled away shortly within the second half, scoring the primary seven factors of the third quarter and led 61-42 after Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer and Smith transformed an alley-oop layup. “This was clearly somewhat private for us,” Baylor coach Nicki Colleen mentioned, citing the truth that Oklahoma swept the regular-season collection. “This was about lining up and doing what we do greatest. I advised them we could also be boring tonight, however we’re going to the touch the paint, simplify it, run horns and till they cease it, we’re not going to cease working it.” The lead ballooned to 24 factors earlier than Oklahoma completed the quarter on a 9-6 run. Nevertheless it was too massive of a deficit to beat. Baylor’s first half was all about its bigs, as Smith led all scorers with 19 factors and Bickle added 15. Williams had 15 factors to guide Oklahoma, which additionally obtained 11 factors from Robinson.





