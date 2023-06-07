The smoke emanating from the ongoing wildfires in Canada is disseminating across the United States. This has led to alerts for more than 80 million individuals concerning the air quality. Keep yourself updated with the latest news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Turn them on now to stay informed.
Smoke from Canada wildfires spreads across U.S.
The smoke emanating from the ongoing wildfires in Canada is disseminating across the United States. This has led to alerts for more than 80 million individuals concerning the air quality. Keep yourself updated with the latest news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Turn them on now to stay informed.