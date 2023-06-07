Texas

Smoke from Canada wildfires spreads across U.S.

June 7, 2023
BC_Reporter

The smoke emanating from the ongoing wildfires in Canada is disseminating across the United States. This has led to alerts for more than 80 million individuals concerning the air quality.

