SMU overcomes slow start to keep home undefeated streak alive with 75-61 win over Tulsa

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
UNIVERSITY PARK — Once the shot found the bottom of the net, SMU senior Emmanuel Bandoumel dropped his head down, put his hands together and took a quick exhale. It looked like a sigh of relief. In that moment, he surely wasn’t the only one at Moody Coliseum.

“It’s not necessarily about me making that shot,” Bandoumel said of his reaction, “it’s about getting the team going.”

He accomplished both in one.

Before that 3-pointer Bandoumel missed his first five shots. That shot not only started a stretch where he made three in a row, but it sparked a SMU rally. The Mustangs turned a one-point lead with 16:29 left into a comfortable 75-61 win over Tulsa on Wednesday.

Bandoumel finished with 14 points. So did senior Marcus Weathers, who recorded a double-double in the first half. Senior point guard Kendric Davis had a team-high 17 points, after scoring just two points in the first half.

It was a slow start for Davis. The rest of the team mirrored that. The Mustangs had 10 turnovers in the first half.

“I thought we were going for a Moody Coliseum record,” SMU head coach Tim Jankovich said.

It wasn’t that bad, but the Mustangs were still on pace for their most turnovers of the season. It was an uncharacteristic start for SMU, but it was also an uncharacteristic night. The crowd, due to winter weather outside, wasn’t as big as it usually would be at this point of the season. Jankovich said felt “off” during the early parts of the game, and the first half didn’t help.

Bandoumel said the team came into Wednesday’s game trying to do too much.

“It’s about keeping it simple,” he said.

And finding the open players, which SMU did a lot of in the second half. Bandoumel was wide open on his first 3-pointer. Freshman Stefan Todorovich was open on his back-to-back second half 3-pointers, too.

After Bandoumel’s basket SMU went on a 19-2 run over approximately the next five minutes. The run broke open the game and Tulsa never climbed back. The most fight the Golden Hurricane showed in the second half was at the end, when Sterling Gaston-Chapman was charged with a flagrant foul on Michael Weathers, who was attempting a late game dunk. A skirmish started after. Gaston-Chapman and Anthony Pritchard were given technical fouls; so were Davis and SMU’s Zach Nutall.

Bandoumel and Jankovich, among others, were quick to separate the players.

“We don’t need no suspensions,” Michael Weathers said after the game.

Because in their mind, they were already on to Houston. But to get to Houston with 20 wins, SMU needed to beat Tulsa, a bottom-of-the-conference team that posed a threat to SMU. The Mustangs knew they couldn’t look past Tulsa. And by beating the Golden Hurricane, SMU can breathe a sign of relief.

