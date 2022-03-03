SMU vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Mar. 3 prediction from proven computer model

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the SMU Mustangs are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Moody Coliseum. SMU is 20-7 overall and 14-0 at home, while the Bearcats are 17-13 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Bearcats have dominated the recent series, winning each of the last 10 meetings including a 77-60 victory on Jan. 6.
The Mustangs are favored by seven points in the latest SMU vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141.
- SMU vs. Cincinnati spread: SMU -7
- SMU vs. Cincinnati over-under: 141 points
What you need to know about SMU
The contest between SMU and the Houston Cougars on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with SMU falling 75-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. SMU’s loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kendric Davis, who had 19 points. But he was 0 for 4 beyond the arc and Southern Methodist struggled as a team on three-pointers, shooting just 19 percent (4 for 21).
Davis leads the Mustangs with 19.3 points per game which leads the AAC and he also ranks third in the conference with 4.6 assists. He appears well on his way to a third straight All-AAC team selection and SMU goes as he goes. Southern Methodist is 17-3 when Davis scores at least 17 points but just 3-3 when he fails to reach 17 points.
What you need to know about Cincinnati
Meanwhile, Cincinnati lost to Houston on the road by a decisive 71-53 margin. It was the fourth straight loss for the Bearcats who dropped to 3-8 over their last 11 games. Guard Jeremiah Davenport had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Cincinnati leads the AAC in both 3P makes and 3P attempts, despite middling efficiency as it ranks fifth out of 11 teams in 3P percentage. But Cincy also shoots itself in the foot by ranking 10th in the conference in both FT percentage and in turnovers. David Dejulius leads the Bearcats with 14.3 PPG and dropped a game-high of 22 points in Cincy’s January win over SMU.
