Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan as member of talent network and board of directors

FaZe Clan

Snoop Dogg has joined gaming and lifestyle company FaZe Clan as a member of its talent network and board of directors.

He’ll be representing the company as “FaZe Snoop,” and will have a hand in co-creating content, participating in key business initiatives, and launching merchandise with the brand while appearing across FaZe Clan’s digital media platform.

“It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors,” Snoop says in a statement. “The youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son Cordell [Broadus] knew, which is why he brought us together.”

As part of the new partnership, Snoop will also launch a community outreach program that supports youth.

