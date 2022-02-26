Snoop Dogg Joins Rap Snacks Family As Face Of OG BBQ Cheddar Chips & More

Rap Snizzles!

Legendary rapper/renaissance man Snoop Dogg prolonged his successful streak by becoming a member of the Rap Snacks household in a 50/50 partnership deal that might make him the face of OG Bar-B-Que Cheddar chips and different soon-to-be introduced flavors.

“We’re household and there’s sufficient for all of us to eat,” mentioned Grasp P in an interview with Rolling Out. “We agreed on a 50/50 partnership, and the brand new Snoop Dogg Icon chips are coming quickly in three flavors.”

Along with Snoop, the Rap Snacks Icon assortment contains Grasp P and The Infamous B.I.G.

“We proceed to provide the individuals what they need”, says James Lindsay, Founder/CEO of Rap Snacks. “The Rap Snacks model represents tradition, high quality, and neighborhood – it’s the promise of enjoyable and taste in each bag. Snoop Dogg exemplifies all the things the model represents. There isn’t a restrict to the place Rap Snacks can go.”

Except for including Snoop to its spectacular roster, Rap Snacks launched its HBCU Symphony Initiative to amplify the abilities, efforts and resilience of those legacy establishments.

The inaugural Youtube collection will kick off with Central State College’s Invincible Marching Marauders in Wilberforce, Ohio, and discover the lives of its college students whereas spreading HBCU delight.

“This partnership comes following latest bomb threats at a number of HBCUs this previous yr,” mentioned Lindsay. “Our aim is to proceed to seek out methods to construct neighborhood inside our neighborhood.”

Over the previous a number of months, Rap Snacks has orchestrated efforts to construct a way of neighborhood by not solely introducing chips on campus but in addition alternatives with a dedication to construct Black establishments nicely past Black Historical past Month.

For more information about Rap Snacks, its flavors and the rest, click on here.