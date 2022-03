Up to date: 10:32 AM CST Mar 11, 2022

FORECAST: Snow and ice this morning



Cover Transcript

Present Transcript

CLOSED CAPTION TEST KO- CLOSED CAPTION TES-

FORECAST: Snow and ice this morning













Copy Hyperlink





Copy Up to date: 10:32 AM CST Mar 11, 2022

KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says to search for snow and ice following the morning commute.