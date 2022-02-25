Snow moves into Northeast; a foot possible in many areas

Residents throughout the Northeast awoke to a regular snow that would convey a foot or extra of accumulation to many areas, and a sloppy mixture of sleet and ice to different spots
BOSTON — Residents throughout the U.S. Northeast awoke Friday to regular snow that would convey a foot or extra of accumulation to many areas, and a sloppy mixture of sleet and ice to different spots.
The Nationwide Climate Service issued a winter storm warning for many of New England and jap New York, and a winter climate advisory stretching from Ohio into coastal areas of southern New England and northern Maine.
Governors throughout the area urged residents to remain off the roads if possible, and decelerate and hold a protected distance from plows if driving.
“If you happen to don’t must journey tomorrow, we urge you to think about staying residence, and when you do have to journey, please use warning all through the day,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker mentioned in a assertion.
Baker and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont advised nonessential state staff to remain residence.
The Massachusetts Division of Transportation mentioned it had about 3,900 items of kit accessible for street remedy and snow elimination, and began pretreating highways on Thursday night,
With journey treacherous, the New York State Thruway decreased the pace restrict to 45 mph (72 kph) throughout a massive stretch of the freeway, and the pace restrict on the Massachusetts Turnpike was decreased to 40 mph (64 kph).
Whereas public faculty kids in many Northeast states have been on February trip this week, faculties and schools that had remained open opted to both cancel lessons for the day or make Friday a distant studying day