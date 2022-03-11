TIMELINE: Snow, some ice falling in Oklahoma
from the primary alert climate middle. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander along with your up to date snow timeline for this friday morning. Bear in mind we have now a winter climate advisory that goes till midday. So the county's highlighting purple. You are going to have some snow, some sleep timing once more this morning snow showers out the door. Okay? C there could also be a little bit little bit of ice south of I 44. We're gonna have to observe for that. However the bulk of the snow showers actually transferring out after the morning drive, there may be one lingering band and possibly some flurries, possibly some sprinkles into the afternoon, however the accumulating snow at lunchtime can be down right here mcallister and Sallisaw. Okay, so that is actually a morning drive snow occasion, pretty gentle space highlighted in white. We're speaking about lower than an inch blue is about an inch possibly two within the space highlighted in pink is 2, possibly three. So we have moved And shifted the upper snowfall bands east of the metro alongside I-44 and I-40. Okay, so, okay, see about one possibly as much as two. What in regards to the street affect for you? Nicely, I believe the world highlighted in yellow statewide slick spots from the snow, however as a result of the little ice attempting to combine in, I am gonna look ahead to icy bridges and that could possibly be harmful. You will be driving alongside possibly the roads are simply high quality, however then you definitely hit a bridge there frozen after which we obtained an accident. So please remember space highlighting this. Okay, see stillwater east might have some icy bridge that may be actual slick.
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says to search for snow and ice throughout your commute Friday morning. Open the video participant above to see the newest winter climate timeline.
The majority of the snow bathe strikes out of central Oklahoma after the Friday morning drive. Some flurries will linger into the afternoon as this may primarily be a morning-drive snow occasion.
Many of the state will see 1-2 inches of snow, with northeast Oklahoma probably getting 2-Three inches. Southwest Oklahoma will see lower than an inch.
The winter climate will trigger slick spots all through the state, and drivers are urged to be conscious of icy bridges.
