TIMELINE: Snow, some ice falling in Oklahoma Snow is already falling in Oklahoma as a winter climate advisory is in impact till midday Friday. Up to date: 5:59 AM CST Mar 11, 2022



Disguise Transcript

Present Transcript

from the primary alert climate middle. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander along with your up to date snow timeline for this friday morning. Bear in mind we have now a winter climate advisory that goes till midday. So the county’s highlighting purple. You are going to have some snow, some sleep timing once more this morning snow showers out the door. Okay? See there could also be a little bit little bit of ice south of I 44. We’re gonna have to observe for that. However the bulk of the snow showers actually transferring out after the morning drive, there may be one lingering band and possibly some flurries, possibly some sprinkles into the afternoon, however the accumulating snow at lunchtime can be down right here mcallister and Sallisaw. Okay, so that is actually a morning drive snow occasion, pretty gentle space highlighted in white. We’re speaking about lower than an inch blue is about an inch possibly two within the space highlighted in pink is 2, possibly three. So we have moved And shifted the upper snowfall bands east of the metro alongside I-44 and I-40. Okay, so, okay, see about one possibly as much as two. What in regards to the street affect for you? Nicely, I believe the world highlighted in yellow statewide slick spots from the snow, however as a result of the little ice attempting to combine in, I am gonna look ahead to icy bridges and that could possibly be harmful. You will be driving alongside possibly the roads are simply high quality, however then you definitely hit a bridge there frozen after which we obtained an accident. So please remember space highlighting this. Okay, see stillwater east might have some icy bridge that may be actual slick. Now be sure you tune in koto 5 information all through the morning and the afternoon. We’ll have climate updates will present you. Radar, will present you the street circumstances, but in addition tune in. Later at present, we’re speaking 5 and 6 o’clock. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates. She’ll be in. She’ll have your replace weekend planner. Good heat up and fairly good as we go into spring break.