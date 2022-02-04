Snow Totals from around the state Updated: 11:01 PM CST Feb 3, 2022



weather. Winter storm is beginning to wrap up. So how much snow fell? Let’s go over all the totals that we have? This is snow cover. So this is how much snow was on the ground? Rough estimates across Oklahoma city. Edmond, Downtown, Okay, C 5 to 6 inches of snow. Same thing for midwest city, the choctaw 4 to 5 inches of snow From El Reno Yukon Piedmont six for Tuttle more to norman six inches of snow still water about four inches of snow. 3 to 4 inches of snow for northern Oklahoma, Helena came in at five inches of snow, otherwise Buffalo Woodward, the ceiling three inches of snow, 3 to 4 for katanga. As we mentioned earlier in the forecast, there was going to be some drier air that was going to make a run into western Oklahoma. We certainly saw that with the 1 to 2 inches of snow from Cheyenne to Elk city, three for Weatherford, the clinton, otherwise 3 to 4 alta Snyder five inches in Frederick. Really, some of the heaviest snow totals from this entire storm came right along the turnpike, southwest, central up to northeastern Oklahoma, 467 inches of snow. Cat slaughter ville to wayne 6 to 7 inches of snow. Quite a bit of heavy snow down here, 6-7″ of snow for praying Shawnee, Seminole to hold in ville to Kanazawa, up into northeastern Oklahoma, 4 to 5 inches of snow from Vinita to Tulsa, Henrietta, six inches of snow. And even as you go out across the panhandle, about 2 to 3 inches of snow. Had this been all rain and not snow? How much rain would this have been? Not enough to really put a huge dent in the drought, but this will slowly melt into the ground here. So we’re looking at about 1 to 2/10 of an inch of liquid in western Oklahoma, Central Oklahoma. Not bad for february, about a half inch to one inch of liquid when you melt all of this down.