‘Snowfall’s’ Damson Idris Will Star As Famed NBA Agent Rich Paul In New Biopic

British hunk and star of L.A.-based drama Snowfall, Damson Idris introduced throughout a March 3 interview on The Breakfast Membership, about his new function as NBA agent Wealthy Paul. An upcoming biopic concerning the 40-year-old movie star agent is claimed to be within the works, with Idris as its main man.
“It’s time we begin cherishing black moguls and Wealthy is somebody that folks have to know,” mentioned the Franklin Saint actor. “This man has fully modified the sport, and I’m comfortable and lucky to name him an enormous brother, and I can’t wait to honor his story.”
Not too long ago making headlines after engagement rumors surfaced with British phenom Adele, Paul famously represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, John Wall, and Draymond Inexperienced, amongst different NBA superstars.
The acclaimed story of his assembly with long-time consumer James stems again to an airport in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio. A 21-year-old Paul was said to be promoting classic sports activities jerseys out of his automotive when approaching 17-year-old James. Impressed by the Houston Oilers jersey of Warren Moon that Paul sported, the 2 struck up a dialog on their mutual love of sports activities. The pair stored in touch and the remaining is historical past.
“It’s going to be superb, man,” Idris continued. “He fully remodeled the sport. I’m simply fully impressed by these individuals. I’m lucky to be in some actually good circles, I’m studying.”
TMZ caught up with the celeb agent as he was leaving LAX Thursday night time and requested about Idris’ portrayal of him.
“I like Damson loads. He’s an ideal good friend of mine,” Paul mentioned. “Damson’s nice man, he’s doing an ideal job. That’s my brother.”
Whereas there have been no extra particulars as to the beginning of manufacturing on the undertaking, Idris was gleaming when sharing the information.