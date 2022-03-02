So, you’ve got an All-American? That’s great, but Dallas-area teams typically need more to win state

Former Dallas-area phenoms Chennedy Carter, Lauren Cox, Joyner Holmes, Odyssey Sims and Allison Hightower have three things in common.

They were all McDonald’s All-Americans. They all went on to play in the WNBA. And none of them won a state championship in high school.

That last statistic is quite telling, and it applies to most of the area’s biggest superstars over the years. The Dallas area has produced 24 McDonald’s All-Americans from UIL schools since 2002, and only four of them — Duncanville’s Tiffany Jackson, Ciera Johnson and Deja Kelly and Mansfield’s Erin Grant — won a state title the same year they were named an All-American.

The same trend holds true statewide. Of the 58 girls McDonald’s All-Americans in Texas history, only 10 won a state title in the same year they received the most prestigious honor in high school basketball.

One of those All-Americans who never won state was seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner from Houston Nimitz.

Griner scored more than 3,000 career points at Nimitz, and as a senior she averaged a triple-double (33 points, 15.5 rebounds and 11.7 blocks) while dunking 52 times in 32 games, but her high school career ended with a 52-43 loss to Mansfield Summit in the 2009 5A state final. Summit used a balanced offense to pull off that shocker, with no one scoring more than 14 points.

When it comes to UIL girls basketball, it takes a great team, not just one great player, to win state. The Dallas area has had plenty of great teams, winning a state title in 22 of the last 23 years and producing 31 state champions in that span.

“If you look back historically, some of the top individual players in the state never made it to the state tournament,” South Grand Prairie coach Brion Raven said. “Someone like [Flower Mound’s] Lauren Cox was a great, great, great high school player and went to state once. It’s the best team that ends up winning.”

South Grand Prairie, Frisco Memorial and Argyle will be playing at the state tournament that is Thursday through Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They have a combined two players who have signed or committed to play college basketball.

Argyle has won six state titles — second-most in Dallas-area history — and it has never had a McDonald’s All-American. Three-time state champion Vivian Gray, now playing at Texas Tech and arguably the greatest player in Argyle history, scored only 34% of her team’s points at her final two state tournaments —in 2016 and 2017 — while Argyle won state both years.

Rhyle McKinney, who also won three state titles at Argyle before going on to play at Texas Tech, averaged 19.5 points at the 2018 state tournament. She wasn’t Argyle’s leading scorer in the semifinals or the championship game.

This year’s 37-0 Argyle team is led in scoring by Caroline Lyles at 15.0 points per game, but Madi Lumsden (12.6 points), Ashlin Crabtree (8.9) and Gabby Campbell (8.3) provide plenty of help offensively. Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland called Campbell the “unsung hero” of Argyle’s regional tournament wins over 20-time state champion Canyon and Decatur, and sophomore forward Samantha Bacon — who averages just 5.3 points — led Argyle with 14 points in the regional final.

“I think we’ve had nine different kids that have scored in double figures and eight different kids that have led us in scoring,” Westmoreland said. “That is something that gives us an advantage down there [at state]. We have multiple kids that can score, and we’ve had multiple kids step up when we needed them.”

The only college signee for South Grand Prairie (34-4) is North Texas pledge Jahcelyn Hartfield, and she ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 6.1 points. SGP has had five players — Hartfield, Adhel Tac, Cedraiah Peterson, Victoria Dixon and Taylor Barnes — score in double figures in one or more playoff games, and the 6-5 Tac leads a balanced South Grand Prairie offense in scoring at just 14.1 points per game.

“When teams play us, they try to stop Adhel. Our other players step up,” Raven said. “We’ll have different players routinely be our leading scorer, and a lot of times it’s quarter by quarter.”

Offensively, first-time state tournament qualifier Frisco Memorial (36-5) looks a lot like South Grand Prairie.

UNLV signee Jasmyn Lott (14.9 points per game) is the only college pledge and double-figure scorer on the team, but Brynn Lusby (8.5 points), Falyn Lott (7.7) and Angelicia Alexander (7.3) have provided plenty of key baskets as opponents try to double-team Jasmyn Lott. Her younger sister Falyn has also been invaluable off the court.

“I know Jasmyn is like the face of our program, but it has truly been a collective effort of all 15 girls buying into their roles and our coaching staff getting them prepared day in and day out,” Memorial coach Rochelle Vaughn said. “What a lot of people don’t understand about Jasmyn is she is really a shy, quiet person off the basketball court. Her sister is a lively personality on and off the court. She makes Jasmyn more calm and composed. They feed off each other really well, and they give each other confidence.”

After beating a Cypress Creek team that had two McDonald’s All-Americans in last year’s 6A state championship game, DeSoto (33-2) is now ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the nation and has the most star-studded team at this year’s state tournament. DeSoto has six Division I signees who are playing, and three of them — LSU signee Sa’Myah Smith, Texas signee Amina Muhammad and Kentucky signee Tionna Herron — are ranked among the top 70 recruits in the nation in the Class of 2022 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

While several of DeSoto’s Division I signees could be an individual superstar — and possibly a McDonald’s All-American — on other teams, they have sacrificed big scoring numbers and personal accolades in order to help DeSoto compile a record of 126-14 over the last four seasons. Muhammad is DeSoto’s leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, while Smith averages 12.5 points (to go with 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 5.5 blocks) and Herron averages 10 points.

“We have Division I, Power Five kids coming off the bench. That is extremely difficult,” said DeSoto coach Andrea Robinson, who has her team at state for the third time in four years. “They have really had to buy into winning. It takes a lot of sacrifice. We talk about building a legacy as a whole team and coming in and building a brand for DeSoto as a group, as a team, not really individually.

“Individually you can be good, but we are so much better together.”

DeSoto has a seventh Division I signee, Kansas State pledge Michayla Gatewood, who is helping make DeSoto one of the best teams in UIL history. Gatewood is missing the playoffs for the second straight year with a torn ACL, but she has found other ways to contribute to a team that has won 12 consecutive playoff games.

“She is like our grad assistant. She has kind of stepped into a coach’s role,” Robinson said. “She is on film constantly, breaking segments down, she is breaking a lot of stats down, she is doing a lot of analysis. I said, ‘When you graduate, you are going to be a phenomenal coach.’ I will hire her the minute she graduates.”

DeSoto, South Grand Prairie, Frisco Memorial and Argyle have a chance to give the Dallas area a historic sweep of the state titles in the UIL’s three largest classifications. That has never happened before in girls basketball, and the only time that three local girls teams won state titles in the same year was in 2006, when Plano West (5A), Waxahachie (4A) and Argyle (2A) all won state without having any McDonald’s All-Americans.

It will take a team effort.

