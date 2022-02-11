Sober home doctor guilty in $31M insurance fraud over urine tests

And Agresti ordered thousands of them during the 23 months he served as medical director of the operation that was shut down in September 2014 after an FBI raid.
Residents were tested at least three times a week. The tests Agresti ordered weren’t simple, inexpensive drug screens that would immediately show whether a resident had relapsed.
Instead, Agresti ordered expensive laboratory tests and asked that each urine sample be screened for as many as 80 different types of drugs.
While insurers would pay about $300 for the quick tests, they would write checks for an average of $1,500 for the more comprehensive screens, Bailynson testified.
Because a lab had to process the complex tests, the results weren’t available for as long as five days. Yet Agresti continued to order additional tests before the results of previous ones were available.
“It makes no sense to order a second test when you haven’t seen the results of the first test, and then order a third test when you haven’t seen the results of either of the other two,” Hayes said.
Doctor said tests deterred drug use. Prosecutors say he never read results.
While testifying in his own defense this week, Agresti said the tests were to serve as a deterrent. Knowing they would be tested regularly, residents were less likely to relapse, he said.
He acknowledged that he didn’t review the test results. That was left to teenage staffers at Good Decisions. Any resident who tested positive was asked to leave.
Again, Hayes said, Agresti’s explanation for ordering the tests and then not reviewing the results defies logic.
“It is unreasonable and makes no sense that a doctor would order the tests and never review the results,” he said.
Rosenfeld insisted that the government’s case was built on the testimony of people who had much to gain by testifying against Agresti.
Bailynson, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, readily admitted to the jury that he was testifying against Agresti in hopes of reducing a promised 10-year prison sentence.
Eric Snyder, owner of the former Real Life Recovery, testified against Agresti, who also served a medical director of the Delray Beach treatment center. Snyder was handed a 10-year prison term in 2019 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He has been allowed to remain free so he can testify against others.
