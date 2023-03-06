Soccer Battles On The Road, Records Draws Against Oklahoma and Texas A&M – LSU

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION – The Tigers had a robust appearing at the highway in Bryan-College Station, the place they recorded two drams towards Oklahoma and Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

LSU confronted off towards Oklahoma at Ellis Field first to start the day of pageant. Defender Laney Gonzales helped put the Tigers on board within the first part after a one as opposed to one fight at the left wing and served in a really perfect go to seek out Raelyn Prince, who discovered the again of the online for an improbable header. Prince’s objective made it a 2-1 fight.

After being down 3-1 in the second one part, Gonzales endured to create alternatives for the Tigers when she discovered an open Sage Glover within the field. Glover fired a shot on the keeper that used to be stored, however Mollie Baker used to be there to seek out the end and make the rating 3-2.

A couple of mins later, ahead Mollie Baker dribbled round two defenders and crossed a ball to Laney Gonzales, who scored her first objective within the spring to make the rating 3-3.

Oklahoma discovered their fourth objective to take the 4-3 lead, however ahead Brittany Bertram scored from a nook to even up the rating at 4-4 with handiest 10 mins final within the fit.

The Tigers battled to a draw to complete 4-4 within the fit towards the Sooners.

Against Texas A&M, neither crew may to find the go-ahead objective to take the win. It used to be a defensive fight right through the entire fit.



Forward Angelina Thoreson contributed some unhealthy moments from the flanks for the Tigers, whilst defenders Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel had their presence felt defensively. Goalkeepers Mollee Swift and Bella Zanotelli had been ready to get a hold of some nice saves for LSU to stay a shutout because the fit completed 0-0.