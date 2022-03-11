Soccer on TV: How to watch, stream top games with Man United vs. Tottenham, Inter Milan focused on Serie A

The slate of weekend soccer video games shifts to the USA because the parity in Main League Soccer continues to stay out like a sore thumb. Coming into the third week of the season, solely 4 groups have received their first two matches to date. Can they maintain the great runs going or will they be a part of others who’ve dropped factors? Tottenham may even journey to Previous Trafford and hope to win their third match on the bounce as an alternative of reverting again to their roller-coaster kind on the season whereas we shut out with Serie A and its wide-open race for the scudetto.

Right here’s what we’re watching this weekend:

5. New York Crimson Bulls vs. Minnesota United

Date: Sunday, March 13 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Reside stream: ESPN+

Caesars Sportsbook odds: New York -150; Draw +280; Minnesota United +440

Why watch: The Crimson Bulls are one of many 4 remaining groups to have received their first two league video games to start out the season, however internet hosting the Loons will probably be a check to see what they’re manufactured from. Lewis Morgan is coming off of a hat trick in opposition to Toronto and summer time signing Luquinhas has arrived. It is a group that might get higher by the season, however containing the assault led by Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso will probably be a tricky check for the protection even with Aaron Lengthy again within the fold. The Loons have drawn their first two video games regardless of the assault being too good to be held to at least one aim per sport.

4. Torino vs. Inter Milan

Date: Sunday, March 13 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Reside stream: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Torino +440; Draw +275; Inter -150

Why watch: Inter Milan will attempt to maintain their heads up regardless of being eradicated of their Anfield win over Liverpool within the Champions League as the main focus shifts on successful a second consecutive scudetto. The Serie A title race is an in depth one with AC Milan, Inter and Napoli solely separated by three factors. If any of them slip up, Juventus are ready to pounce. The midfield duo of Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella will probably be powerful for Torino to cope with, however they do have probably the greatest defensive information within the league to fight the Nerazzurri. Solely permitting 28 targets, Torino has the fourth-best defensive report in Italy and are the one group with fewer than 30 targets allowed not within the prime 5 on account of their lack of aim scoring. Can they get a signature win to finish their run of dangerous kind?

3. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Date: Sunday, March 13 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Reside stream: Peacock

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -300; Draw +400; Newcastle +900

Featured Recreation | Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Why watch: Whereas the potential sale of Chelsea and looming points with touring to away video games are dominating headlines, there are nonetheless soccer matches to be performed. In the meantime, Eddie Howe has relegation-threatened Newcastle United climbing the desk with three wins on the bounce. As much as 14th within the league, they’re nearly protected and that’s with Allan Saint-Maximin lacking the previous couple of matches on account of muscular accidents. It is a match the place if Chelsea slips up, Newcastle could make them pay in contrast to the Norwich aspect that Chelsea scraped by midweek.

2. Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy

Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox | Reside stream: fuboTV (Strive at no cost)

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Seattle Sounders +118; Draw +230; LA Galaxy +245

Featured Recreation | Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Why watch: Two groups that ought to be close to the highest of the Western Convention sq. off. Whereas the Sounders are fighting accidents to Nicolas Lodeiro, Will Bruin and Raul Ruidiaz, they have been in a position to dismantle Leon at residence in Concacaf Champions League. In the meantime, the Galaxy have left it late of their first two matches as their protection powered them to wins in every event. Raheem Edwards is proving to be an excellent addition to Greg Vanney’s aspect, however can they use kind to their benefit to open an early factors hole on the Sounders?

1. Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Date: Saturday, March 12 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Reside stream: Peacock

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester United +115; Draw +245; Tottenham +235

Why watch: Two groups that haven’t carried out effectively in opposition to prime opposition meet in a important conflict to find out the race for prime 4 within the Premier League. Antonio Conte has Tottenham singing a tune with 9 targets scored of their final two matches, however issues ought to be slightly more durable in opposition to Manchester United even after the group fell flat in a 4-1 derby loss to Manchester Metropolis. Cristiano Ronaldo will probably be match and accessible this weekend, however that might show to be a distraction to United contemplating he solely has one aim in eight Premier League appearances this calendar yr.

