Social media reacts to Baumgartner, Jacobellis winning gold

February 11, 2022
Al Lindsey
American veterans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis claimed gold in the debut of mixed team snowboard cross. The 36-year-old Jacobellis won her second gold and the 40-year-old Baumgartner won his first. They are the oldest medallists in Olympic snowboarding history.

Here’s some of how social media reacted to the win: 

View social media post: https://twitter.com/Steven_Nyman/status/1492338833441972226

View social media post: https://twitter.com/Shoostie2010/status/1492349706990723075

View social media post: https://twitter.com/btoddrichards/status/1492342751106670595

View social media post: https://twitter.com/TravisGanong/status/1492345194087284738

View social media post: https://twitter.com/rodger/status/1492338754677264384

View social media post: https://twitter.com/steveschale/status/1492343071350181889

View social media post: https://twitter.com/peacockTV/status/1492342671289069575





