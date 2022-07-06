Social media reacts to OU’s big recruiting week

It was a big week in Norman for the Oklahoma Sooners, who hung out internet hosting gamers of all ages for a number of camps. The highschool camp already reaped a reward: the dedication of four-star vast receiver Keyon Brown.

The largest occasion of the week was the ChampU BBQ. The Sooners soccer program hosted gamers from the 2023 class, many for official visits. 2023 takes middle stage for the subsequent eight months because the Oklahoma Sooners try to lock in commitments by way of 2023’s nationwide signing day in February.

Though he nonetheless has a number of official visits to attend, top-10 offensive line prospect Cayden Green was in Norman for his official go to. He has obtained quite a few projections over the past couple of months to land with Oklahoma.

As they give the impression of being to win the state of Oklahoma, the Sooners additionally had in four-star athletes.

Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang, is the No. 2 participant within the state and is projected to land with Oklahoma. Johnson and a number of other different guests shared thoughts on their time with Oklahoma with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Adepoju Adebawore, a four-star edge rusher, and prime 20 participant in accordance to On3 recruiting shared his thoughts with Chad Simmons on his time with the Sooners.

It was a terrific week for Oklahoma soccer. It could have extra official visits this week, however let’s check out a number of the finest social media reactions from recruits, dad and mom and coaches.