Social media unites women who say storybook-theme products weren’t delivered

Women from Tampa to Seattle who believed they had been purchasing storybook-themed products are expressing their grievances on social media after paying for his or her orders that had been by no means delivered. Ashley Williams, a former USF scholar, shared on TikTok about dropping just about $200 to a web-based supplier, Erin Maynard.

Williams isn’t on my own in her proceedings. Over 120 different women joined a Facebook staff known as “Storybook Scam Date Collection,” reporting that they paid Maynard for pieces that they by no means gained. Jessica Ragan, a resident of Brandon, Florida, additionally paid over $200 for pieces she ordered from Maynard in 2021, however the products by no means arrived. Ragan and Williams declare that Maynard promised refunds that had been by no means delivered.

Maynard’s consumers say they ordered via her Facebook web page the usage of peer-to-peer fee strategies corresponding to Cash App and PayPal. Facebook’s acquire coverage plan does no longer quilt those fee strategies, which makes it tough for purchasers to dispute fees.

Erin Maynard and her sisters ran a a hit cosmetics industry, Storybook Cosmetics, from round 2016 to 2020, with virtually 400,000 fans on Instagram. In 2018, the sweetness store Ulta carried Storybook’s products on-line. However, after Maynard began advertising products on her personal, one of the most former Storybook consumers, together with Williams and Ragan, positioned orders with Maynard.

Maynard’s consumers who inquired about their lacking pieces say she answered with unhappy tales about no longer having sufficient cash to pay expenses or purchase issues for her son. ABC Action News reached out to Maynard, who mentioned that because of private issues, some staff orders had been behind schedule, and a few disgruntled contributors grew bored with ready.

Maynard lives in Omaha, and ABC Action News requested Nebraska’s Attorney General for criticism data. Although that they had data associated with the request, they wouldn’t unencumber them, and the AG’s place of business would no longer ascertain or deny an investigation.

The BBB in Omaha has proceedings about Erin Maynard no longer turning in products after consumers paid and no longer issuing refunds. The BBB rated Maynard’s corporate as an “F.”

This tale is a caution to be wary when ordering on-line, in particular when the usage of peer-to-peer fee apps like Cash App, PayPal, Zelle, or Venmo. If the deal is going south, you would possibly not have a lot recourse.