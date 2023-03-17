Society To Award Stipends

TULSA—Tulsa-area students enrolled in colleges, universities or vocational-technical schools may apply for scholarships to be awarded by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society.

The deadline for applying for the scholarships is May 5.

The $12,000 in scholarships will be awarded to seven students for the 2023-24 academic year.

The scholarships are part of an annual community outreach program associated with the Tulsa King Day Parade.

This year’s parade on Jan. 16 was the 44th anniversary of the event.

These are the scholarships to be awarded:

$3,500, Servant Leader;

$2,500, Change Maker;

$1,500, Mountain of Hope;

$1,500, Drum Major of Justice; and

$1,000, Beloved Community (mlktulsa.com.)

Applications will be evaluated by an independent panel, with final selections made by the board of directors of the society.

These will be the criteria:

Academic achievement, based on students’ official transcripts and grade point averages;

Leadership accomplishments, participation in extracurricular activities, and honors and awards.

Community Involvement; and

Essay (350-750 words) related to Dr. King’s final speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” and the student’s perceptions of the tools used by Dr. King to effect change.

The Scholarship recipients will be notified by June 1.

The scholarships will be distributed after the society has received validation of the applicant’s enrollment in a post-secondary education institution. The deadline for post-secondary educational institution enrollment is Aug. 1, or the scholarship will be forfeited.

Completed application forms may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to MLK Commemoration Society, ATTN: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 14025, Tulsa, Okla. 74159-1025.

The postmark deadline for submission is May 5, 2023.

Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The society’s Website is mlktulsa.com.

Questions may be directed to Emonica Reagan Neeley whose telephone number is (918)594-8234.