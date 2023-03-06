SOFTBALL: Beavers split first of five doubleheaders in Florida – Bemidji Pioneer

Florida

SOFTBALL: Beavers split first of five doubleheaders in Florida

March 6, 2023
CLEARMONT, Fla. – The Bemidji State softball staff picked up a win over Pittsburgh-Johnstown to earn a split in a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Legends Park in Clermont, Fla.

After falling to Clarion 3-1 in sport one, BSU beat the Mountain Cats 3-2 to earn a victory in its first of five doubleheaders this week.

Trailing 1-0 in the highest of the fourth inning, Ashley Herold reached base on a fielder’s selection, scoring Aimee Christiansen to tie the sport. Molly Houts gave the Beavers (4-6) a 2-1 lead with an RBI unmarried.

Pittsburgh-Johnstown (1-1) tied the sport in the ground of the fourth with a run-scoring hit earlier than Herold delivered the eventual sport-profitable unmarried in the highest of the 5th inning.

Stella Dolan threw all seven innings, permitting two earned runs on 11 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Rachel Helsley supplied all of Clarion’s (5-5) offense in sport one. Her RBI unmarried in the highest of the first inning preceded a two-run house run in the 3rd. Emmarie Yeager drove in a run with a unmarried in the ground of the fourth inning for the Beavers.

BSU will play two extra video games beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 6, towards California-Pennsylvania and Saint Anselm College.

Clarion 3, Bemidji State 1

CLAR 102 000 0 – 3-9-2

BSU 000 100 0 – 1-9-0

WP: Anderson (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ok)

LP: Damerow (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 Ok)

Bemidji State 3, Pittsburgh-Johnstown 2

BSU 000 210 0 – 3-8-0

PJ 100 100 0 – 2-11-1

WP: Dolan (CG, 7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ok)

LP: Smith (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ok)

