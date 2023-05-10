Softball Earns Postseason Conference Awards

HOUSTON – The University of Houston softball program earned a couple of postseason honors from the American Athletic Conference with senior Bree Cantu and sophomore Turiya Coleman being unanimously decided on as First Team All-American Athletic Conference alternatives, the league place of job introduced Wednesday.

Cantu earned her variety as a non-pitcher software, whilst Coleman’s spot at the group was once as at 3rd base. It’s the primary time Houston has earned a couple of alternatives to the primary group since 2019.

ABOUT BREE CANTU

Having led The American in a couple of statistical classes right through league play getting into the season’s ultimate weekend, Cantu paced The American in doubles (8) and completed 2nd in convention play in batting moderate (.472) and hits (25).

Cantu, slashing .350/.443/.613 at the season, led the Cougars with 9 house runs, together with 4 in convention play, and in addition paced the group with 35 RBIs, 24 walks and 4 sacrifice flies.

The League City, Texas, local break up time between 2nd base, 3rd base and proper box this season and posted 16 multi-hit video games, together with one in all 3 four-hit contests through a Cougar this yr. She additionally tallied a team-best 9 multi-RBI video games right through the 2023 marketing campaign.

Cantu is one in all 5 Cougars to have began each and every recreation this yr, and her 4 sacrifice flies this season are tied for the 3rd maximum in group historical past. She additionally sits at 3rd within the convention in general house runs and 9th in slugging proportion.

ABOUT TURIYA COLEMAN

In a fantastic sophomore marketing campaign, Coleman has led the way in which offensively for the Cougar all season. Starting in all 49 video games, Coleman has break up time between 3rd base and catcher, then again has began a majority of her video games on the scorching nook.

With a .397/.494/.645 slash, Coleman paces the group in all 3 classes and in addition leads the group with 32 runs scored, 11 doubles, 91 general bases, 17 stolen bases and 5 hit-by-pitches.

Coleman has posted a staggering 19 multi-hit video games and was once one in all two Houston gamers to tally a double-digit hitting streak this season. The Houston local additionally recorded a 15-game reached base streak to start out the 2023 slate.

Coleman was once the primary Houston participant to hit a couple of grand slams in a season since 2018 with two, together with one in opposition to Memphis in convention play. Overall, she has hit 8 house runs for Houston this season.

UP NEXT

The No. 5 seed Cougars open The American Athletic Conference Tournament, hosted through South Florida in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday in opposition to No. 4 seed Tulsa. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT. The matchup will also be observed on ESPN+.

