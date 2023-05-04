Softball Falls to #25/#23 Texas A&M in Non-Conference Finale

HOUSTON – The University of Houston softball workforce suffered a 9-3 loss towards Texas A&M in its ultimate non-conference recreation of the season performed at Cougar Softball Stadium. The fit drew a crowd of one,044 spectators, which is the most important attendance recorded on the stadium to this point, bringing the cumulative attendance to 12,328.

Emiley Kennedy (11-4) earned the victory for Texas A&M (33-18) from the bullpen, pitching 5 innings and permitting runs after relieving Shaylee Ackerman in the 3rd. The resolution for Houston (19-28) went to junior Taylor Edwards (3-7).

Game Highlights:

Sophomore Turiya Coleman moved right into a four-way tie for 9th on Houston’s single-season document listing for stolen bases with a stolen base in the primary inning.

Coleman drew two walks all over the sport.

Senior Britaney Shaw recorded her 8th multi-hit recreation of the season, putting her 5th at the workforce.

Houston Cougars secured a couple of double performs, marking the fourth-time this season that they became two two times in one recreation and bringing their season overall to 19.

Key Innings

2nd | Texas A&M higher their lead after taking a 1-0 early lead in the primary inning. A double by means of Allie Enright drove house a run, and a bases-loaded unmarried off the bat of Koko Wooley scored a couple to lengthen the ranking to 4-0.

3rd | Houston snapped again in the 3rd with a brace of runs of its personal. Bree Cantu doubled house Paige Hulsey to start the scoring and later scored herself as Shaw singled to left box, narrowing the ranking to 4-2.

4th | Wooley driven her RBI overall to six by means of hitting a grand slam to proper, following a stroll and a couple of singles that loaded the bases and increasing the Aggies’ lead to 8-2.

7th | Sophomore Ja’Naiya Thomas reached on an error, scored on a wild pitch, and was once liable for Houston’s ultimate run. However, Kennedy compelled a popout in foul territory and cemented the win for Texas A&M with a ranking of 9-3.

UP NEXT

Houston’s common season wraps up with a three-game sequence towards South Florida over the weekend. The sequence will mark the Cougars’ seniors’ ultimate sequence as Mattie Boyd, Kati Ray Brown, Taylor Edwards, Saleen Flores, Britaney Shaw, and Kenna Wilkey all graduate after this season. The sequence kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. adopted by means of a 2 p.m. Saturday recreation and a midday Sunday finale. All 3 video games can be streamed on ESPN+.

