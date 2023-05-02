Softball Hosts Texas A&M to Close Non-Conference Schedule

HOUSTON – The University of Houston softball crew concludes their non-conference time table with a recreation in opposition to Texas A&M on Wednesday at Cougar Softball Stadium. This recreation additionally marks Houston’s Strike Out Breast Cancer evening and it is going to get started at 6 p.m., aired on ESPN+.





HEAD COACH KRISTIN VESELY



Overall report: 185-160-1 (seventh season)

At Houston: identical



SERIES VS. TEXAS A&M



Overall report: 22-10, Texas A&M



Under Vesely: 5-3, Houston



Streak: Texas A&M, 1





THE RUNDOWN





Houston is 10-22 all-time in opposition to Texas A&M. Under Vesely, the Cougars are 5-3 in opposition to the Aggies.

Houston swept a doubleheader in opposition to Texas A&M virtually precisely a 12 months in the past, together with a walk-off win courtesy of an RBI double from Emma Robertson .

. The Cougars dropped a midweek contest to the Aggies previous this season.



FIRST PITCH



Kenna Wilkey ranks close to the highest nationally in more than one stat classes, sitting at twentieth in innings pitched (172.2) and thirty eighth in strikeouts (159), either one of which additionally lead the convention. Bree Cantu sits at forty fourth nationally in sacrifice flies with 4.

prolonged her streak and has defeated a top-25 opponent in each and every of her seven years on the helm of the Cougars. Cantu leads the AAC in batting moderate in convention video games, hitting .489 nearing the tip of the season. She additionally leads the convention in on-base share (.545), and doubles (8). Among pitchers, Wilkey paces the league in strikeouts (68), innings pitched (71.1).

Kati Ray Brown is the one AAC catcher to have picked off the one runner in convention play this season and sits at 5th within the convention in league play having stuck 3 runners stealing.

is the one AAC catcher to have picked off the one runner in convention play this season and sits at 5th within the convention in league play having stuck 3 runners stealing. Houston is tied for fourth in The American after 3 weeks of convention play coming into the final week of standard season play and is considered one of two groups to have taken a recreation from chief Wichita State.

Among energetic Division I avid gamers, Wilkey has the nineteenth maximum appearances (141), thirty sixth maximum wins (56), the twenty third maximum innings pitched (624.1), and the thirty third maximum strikeouts (545).

The Cougars boast some of the harder non-conference schedules within the country. Houston’s non-conference slate used to be ranked because the thirty third hardest, with Texas A&M last on its non-conference slate.

The Cougars are enjoying their final season in The American prior to becoming a member of the Big 12 Conference subsequent season.

