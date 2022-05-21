Softball Opens Stillwater Regional with Loss to #7 Oklahoma State

Next Game: vs. North Texas 5/21/2022 | 4:30 PM May. 21 (Sat) / 4:30 PM vs. North Texas

Stillwater, Okla. – Fordham softball opened up play at the Stillwater Regional against the hosts, #7 Oklahoma State, on Friday night, falling 12-0 in five innings. The Rams will now face North Texas on Saturday in the first elimination game.



Senior Makenzie McGrath , making her 70th career start, held the Cowgirls off the board in the first inning as the Rams threatened with a runner in scoring position early, Michaela Carter singling to left and moving to second base, but Kelly Maxwell prevented her from scoring in a scoreless frame for both teams. Oklahoma State broke through in the second, though, plating a trio of runs with two outs.



Sarah Taffet singled up the middle with one out in the third but was eventually left stranded. In the bottom half of the inning, the Cowgirls struck again for three more runs, all unearned, after a pair of errors. Kelly kept Fordham at bay outside of a fifth-inning Amanda Carey lead-off walk. Oklahoma State added six more runs in the fourth against Bailey Enoch on two home runs.



Fordham and North Texas will look to extend their stay in Stillwater tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ET. A win would mean playing immediately after against the loser of Oklahoma State and Nebraska. A win in both means needing two wins on Sunday against the remaining school.

