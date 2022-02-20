Softball Scores Two in the Seventh to Beat Oklahoma Christian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Harding softball team had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to beat No. 15 Oklahoma Christian 10-9 on the final day of the Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma Christian Invitational Sunday.
The Lady Bisons went 3-2 on the weekend and improves to 11-4 overall.
It is the second time this season Harding had beat a ranked Oklahoma Christian. The Lady Bisons defeated the Eagles 3-0 at the Arkansas Tech Invitational on opening weekend.
Sophomore Maegan Pistokache (2-2) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Harding. The right-hander went two shutout innings while giving up one hit, allowing no walks and striking out two.
Freshman Leigha Harris led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 3-for-4 in the game with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Sophomore Chelsea Blankenship also went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Sophomore Ashton Bryce also contributed, going 1-for-3 for Harding with a home run and an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding got on the board first off a three-run homer by Blankenship.
Harding got another run in the second off of Bryce’s two-out solo home run to make it 4-0 Lady Bisons.
Oklahoma Christian answered back with six runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead 6-4.
Harding got another run in the third and then took the lead in fifth scoring three runs highlighted by a two-run homer by Harris.
Oklahoma Christian then mounted a comeback, taking a 9-8 lead heading into the seventh.
In the seventh, Emma Curry hit a sacrifice fly that scored Faith Waugh to tie the game at nine for Harding. Jordan Cabana then hit a single that drove in Blankenship for the go-ahead run.
GAME NOTES
» Four Lady Bisons had multiple hits in the game.
» Harding hitters hit three dingers in the game.
» Harding went 4-for-9 (.444) with runners in scoring position.
» Harding pitchers faced 39 Oklahoma Christian hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and nine fly balls while striking out five.
» Oklahoma Christian was led offensively by sophomore Brooklin Bain, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Harding will be back in action next weekend when it opens Great American Conference action on the road at Southeastern Oklahoma. The three-game series is scheduled to start Friday at 2 p.m., with the doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.