Softball’s Season Ends in Conference Tournament













TAMPA, Fla. – No. 5 seed University of Houston softball confronted a 3-2 defeat in the hole recreation of the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship in opposition to No. 4 seed Tulsa on Thursday morning from USF Softball Stadium. Graduate Kenna Wilkey (15-14) tossed a whole recreation for Houston (20-30), her fifteenth of the season. She ceded simplest two earned runs to the Golden Hurricane in 6.1 innings in the circle. Maura Moore (14-12) picked up the win in her personal entire recreation for Tulsa (24-27).

Sophomore Turiya Coleman picked up 3 walks, the second one Cougar to hit the mark this season. Houston drew six walks in the sport general. Coleman finishes the yr with a .397 moderate, the 5th very best in a single-season in program historical past. The recreation marked Wilkey’s twenty sixth get started of the season, transferring her right into a tie for 8th on Houston’s single-season checklist. It used to be additionally her 53rd get started for Houston, tying her for 9th at the Cougars’ profession checklist. Sophomore Ja’Naiya Thomas stole her tenth base of the yr in the sport. She’s swiped double-digit bases in either one of her seasons to this point.

Player highlights come with Bree Cantu with 1-3, BB, Turiya Coleman with 0-0, 3 BB, R and Kati Ray Brown with 1-2.

The key innings of the sport had been the 5th the place Kailyn Bearpaw introduced a sac-fly to middle box to permit Tulsa to take a 1-0 lead and the 6th the place Houston took no time to begin its personal rally. The first two batters in the 6th reached on a stroll and hit via pitch. After being bunted ahead via senior Kati Ray Brown and sophomore Baylea Myers’ pinch-hit stroll to load the bases, the Cougars capitalized on a fielder’s selection from Thomas, scoring two runs and taking a 2-1 lead. Tulsa controlled to tie the sport at 2-2 in the ground of the 6th inning, the usage of an error to plate a run on a sacrifice bunt from the Golden Hurricane. In the 7th, after Houston just about took the lead, Tulsa’s MacKenzie Denton singled to guide off the inning, and, after advancing to 2nd, used to be in a position to attain on a unmarried thru the proper aspect to offer Tulsa a 3-2 win.

