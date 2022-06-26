Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires

MIAMI – Solar-powered patio umbrellas sold solely at Costco have been recalled within the United States and Canada after some umbrellas caught hearth, authorities mentioned.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in a news launch urged clients to “immediately stop using” the SunVilla 10 foot Solar LED Market Umbrella.

The umbrellas had been produced by California-based SunVilla Corp., the news launch says. They characteristic LED lights on the within arms and a photo voltaic panel with a black cowl at the highest of the umbrella.

“The lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” the CPSC mentioned.

The umbrellas had been sold at Costco warehouses and on-line for between $130 and $160 from December 2020 via May 2022, the CPSC mentioned.

In the United States there have been “three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury,” the CPSC mentioned.

SunVilla has acquired one report of a battery overheating and the umbrella catching hearth in Canada, with no damage, in response to a news launch printed on Thursday by Health Canada.

Around 400,000 of the umbrellas had been sold within the United States and round 33,000 in Canada, says the CPSC. The umbrellas had been recalled collectively by the CPSC, Health Canada, SunVilla and Costco.

Customers ought to cease utilizing the umbrellas and take away the photo voltaic panel puck (the piece that accommodates the lithium-ion battery), retailer it out of the solar and away from flamable materials, and never cost the puck with its AC adapter, the CPSC says. The umbrellas may be returned to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.