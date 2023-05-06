Solari Bringing ‘Edge’ Back to Dallas OL

“He’s been great,” Martin mentioned. “A lot of energy. His resume speaks for itself, he’s coached a lot of good lines. I think the biggest thing is bringing that edge back to our offensive line and I think he’s gonna be a big part of that. It’s been a great first month or so with him and I can’t wait to get to practice with him.”

The offensive line is a place staff that has gained numerous center of attention this offseason due to a number of causes. Connor McGovern has departed from the workforce, Solari has been added as a trainer, Asim Richards has been drafted, and Tyler Smith is getting into his 2d season with expanding expectancies.

“I think Year 2 is a big year … you gotta make that jump,” Martin mentioned about Smith. “He did a lot of good things last year, but no one is gonna be surprised by him this year. Everybody is gonna be ready for him. It’s up to him to put the work in and take that next step forward in his game.”

As for Smith’s subsequent step, Martin is happy to see what new component Solari can deliver to the offensive line in 2023, taking into consideration that he has best introduced sure trade to the placement staff since his arrival.