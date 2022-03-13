Soldier dies during training exercise at Fort Irwin in California

A 23-year-old soldier died Thursday in a coaching incident at Fort Irwin, California, the Military introduced Saturday. Specialist Joseph M. Meitl, Jr., served as an armored cannon crewmember within the 1st Cavalry Division, based mostly at Fort Hood, Texas.”Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a useful member of our Metal Dragon crew. We’re deeply saddened by the lack of an unbelievable Trooper and teammate,” Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter stated in a written assertion.The Military didn’t present particulars on the reason for loss of life, saying, “The incident is below investigation.”Fort Irwin is situated in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada. It is house to the Nationwide Coaching Middle for simulated battle workouts.

