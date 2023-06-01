Some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 31

This Most Wanted Wednesday phase on WINK News, broadcasted weekly, objectives to make clear fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida. The neighborhood has an opportunity to assist to find those suspects in order that they are able to be taken off the road. If you’ll be able to support of their arrest, you must obtain a money praise of as much as $3,000. You can touch SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or post a tip on-line, and you’ll be able to stay nameless.

The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are recently looking for 3 fugitives:

Kurstin Dickerson, 39, from Lee County, is accused of violating her probation for DUI, ownership of cocaine, and ownership of drug paraphernalia. She pleaded responsible and served two months in prison ahead of being launched on probation. However, she has violated the ones phrases previous this month. Dickerson is identified via an elephant and the “live, love, laugh” word tattoo on her proper arm.